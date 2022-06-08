Former Child Star Ricky Schroder Has Insane 'Demon' Theory About Pride Month

In this article:

Former child actor turned far-right extremist Ricky Schroder made a bizarre claim about Pride Month.

Instead of a celebration of LGBTQ communities, Schroder wrote in his Instagram story that it was something much more sinister.

PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing social media, shared a screenshot:

Former Silver Spoons actor Ricky Schroder believes a “demon” is behind pride month. pic.twitter.com/hX9DtoNSk8 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 4, 2022

Once a teen heartthrob, Schroder has in more recent years become known for his extremist views and public meltdowns, including harassing museum staff and Costco workers over mask rules.

Twitter users mocked his latest “demonic” obsession:

ok, ricky what about these ricky



Ricky Schroder

rICKY sCHrODE

ICKY CHODE



Great America PAC

grEAT AMERICA pac

EAT AMERICA



National Rifle Association

national rifLE ASSociation

LE ASS



Judicial Watch

juDICial WATCH

DIC WATCH



Moral Majority

mORAL MAJORity

ORAL MAJOR https://t.co/M51z6wV222 — ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) June 5, 2022

Prith Demon https://t.co/mzxRJuRktI — Fully vaxxed Sam (@abrokenlull) June 4, 2022

Conservatives stop making Pride Month sound badass challenge. https://t.co/fuN0CYiIKX — Bong Water is Tasty 🏳️‍🌈 #BlackLivesMatter 29-24 (@DepravedIcon) June 5, 2022

put this on a t-shirt thanks https://t.co/lCcb1QWknb — pew pew pew (@courtdobe) June 4, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.