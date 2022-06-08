Former Child Star Ricky Schroder Has Insane 'Demon' Theory About Pride Month

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ed Mazza
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ricky Schroder
    Ricky Schroder
    American actor

Former child actor turned far-right extremist Ricky Schroder made a bizarre claim about Pride Month.

Instead of a celebration of LGBTQ communities, Schroder wrote in his Instagram story that it was something much more sinister.

PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing social media, shared a screenshot:

Once a teen heartthrob, Schroder has in more recent years become known for his extremist views and public meltdowns, including harassing museum staff and Costco workers over mask rules.

Twitter users mocked his latest “demonic” obsession:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories