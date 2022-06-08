Former Child Star Ricky Schroder Has Insane 'Demon' Theory About Pride Month
Former child actor turned far-right extremist Ricky Schroder made a bizarre claim about Pride Month.
Instead of a celebration of LGBTQ communities, Schroder wrote in his Instagram story that it was something much more sinister.
PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing social media, shared a screenshot:
Former Silver Spoons actor Ricky Schroder believes a “demon” is behind pride month. pic.twitter.com/hX9DtoNSk8
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 4, 2022
Once a teen heartthrob, Schroder has in more recent years become known for his extremist views and public meltdowns, including harassing museum staff and Costco workers over mask rules.
Twitter users mocked his latest “demonic” obsession:
ok, ricky what about these ricky
Ricky Schroder
rICKY sCHrODE
ICKY CHODE
Great America PAC
grEAT AMERICA pac
EAT AMERICA
National Rifle Association
national rifLE ASSociation
LE ASS
Judicial Watch
juDICial WATCH
DIC WATCH
Moral Majority
mORAL MAJORity
ORAL MAJOR https://t.co/M51z6wV222
— ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) June 5, 2022
Prith Demon https://t.co/mzxRJuRktI
— Fully vaxxed Sam (@abrokenlull) June 4, 2022
Conservatives stop making Pride Month sound badass challenge. https://t.co/fuN0CYiIKX
— Bong Water is Tasty 🏳️🌈 #BlackLivesMatter 29-24 (@DepravedIcon) June 5, 2022
put this on a t-shirt thanks https://t.co/lCcb1QWknb
— pew pew pew (@courtdobe) June 4, 2022
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.