Former childcare worker accused of assaulting toddler

Nov. 9—A former daycare worker in Fairborn facing multiple charges reportedly pulled a young child by the ankle, smacked the child's head and pushed the child.

Makala "Greyson" Curry was charged with nine counts each of assault and endangering children, according to Fairborn Municipal Court. All charges are first-degree misdemeanors.

A Fairborn Police Department incident report listed the victims as a 1-year-old boy, 1-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy.

Fairborn police opened an investigation Aug. 15 after officers were notified of a possible assault the day before at Creative World of Learning Center on West Goodman Drive.

The reportee noticed an abrasion on a child's side Aug. 14 while picking up the child from the facility, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records. A worker, later identified as Curry, reportedly told the reportee they didn't know what happened.

The next day, a daycare worker sent the child home with a report stating the facility did its own investigation and terminated the staff member involved.

When police contacted Creative World of Learning Center, a manager said Curry was fired due to video they had of the incident, according to court records.

The officer watched the video, which reportedly showed the child throwing two different toys at someone. The person, who was out of view of the camera, grabbed the child's ankle and pulled the child, a statement of facts read.

The facility notified licensing, children protective services and parents, according to the court files.

"Our commitment to providing a secure and nurturing environment for children is our top priority," read a statement from Creative World of Learning Center. "Upon learning of the incident, we promptly launched an internal investigation and followed the appropriate protocols including notifying the ODJFS and CPS. We took immediate action to terminate the individual's employment with our childcare program. We are committed to maintaining a safe, nurturing and respectful environment for all children, parents and faculty members."

The officer also spoke to Curry, who said they were sore that day and didn't want the child climbing on them. Curry said they grabbed the child's ankle to pull the child away from a toy to prevent the child from throwing it, according to court records.

Police reviewed additional video footage of Curry on the day of the incident.

The footage showed Curry grabbing a child's arm and pull the child across the room, smacking a child in the head with an open hand and pushing a child to the ground at least twice, according to court records.

Fairborn police in September also requested video footage of every day where Curry signed off on an incident report. Three additional dates — June 13, Aug. 2 and Aug. 10 — were identified. However, because the facility only stores video footage for a month there was no video available for the additional days.

Arrest warrant was issued last week for Curry, who was arrested Friday.

Curry pleaded not guilty to charges on Monday and was released on an own recognizance bond, according to court records.

Curry's next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.