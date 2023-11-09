Former childcare worker accused of assaulting child

Nov. 9—A former childcare worker in Fairborn is facing multiple charges after they reportedly pulled a child by their ankle, smacked their head and pushed them.

Makala "Greyson" Curry was charged with nine counts each of assault and endangering children, according to Fairborn Municipal Court. All charges are first-degree misdemeanors.

A Fairborn Police Department incident report listed the victims as a 1-year-old boy, 1-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy.

Fairborn police opened an investigation on Aug. 15 after officers were notified of a possible assault the day before at Creative World of Learning Center on West Goodman Drive.

The reportee noticed an abrasion on the child's side while picking them up from the childcare facility on Aug. 14, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records. A worker, later identified as Curry, reportedly told the reportee they didn't know what happened.

The next day, a daycare worker sent the child home with a report stating the facility did its own investigation and terminated the staff member who was involved.

When police contacted Creative World of Learning Center, a manager said they fired Curry due to video they had of the incident, according to court records.

The officer watched the video, which reportedly showed the child throwing two different toys at someone. The person, who was out of view of the camera, grabbed the child's ankle and pulled the child toward them quickly, a statement of facts read.

The facility notified licensing, children protective services and parents, according to the court files.

The officer also spoke to Curry, who said they were sore that day and didn't want the child climbing on them. Curry said they grabbed the child's ankle to pull them away from a toy so they couldn't throw it at them, according to court records.

Police reviewed additional video footage of Curry on the day of the incident.

The footage showed Curry grabbing a child's arm and pull them across the room, smacking a child in the head with an open hand and pushing a child to the ground at least twice, according to court records.

In September, police also requested video footage of every day where Curry signed off on an incident report. Three additional dates — June 13, Aug. 2 and Aug. 10 — were identified. However, because the facility only stores video footage for a month there was no video available for the additional days.

Last week, police received an arrest warrant for Curry. They were arrested on Friday.

Curry pleaded not guilty to charges on Monday and was released on their own recognizance, according to court records.

Curry's next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.

We have reached out to Creative World of Learning Center for a comment and will update this story once we receive a response.