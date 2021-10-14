Former children’s charity director gets 3½ years for stealing from program and blowing it on lavish trips, sports tickets

The former head of a North Shore charity for children with disabilities was sentenced Thursday to 3½ years in prison for stealing more than $831,000 from the organization and spending it on luxury vacations, golf outings, sports tickets and other personal expenses.

In sentencing Stuart Nitzkin to the higher end of the preliminary sentencing guidelines, U.S. District Court Judge Sara Ellis said the case was one of “simple greed” spurred by a man trying to live a life he “couldn’t afford.”

Nitzkin, 45, of Deerfield, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of wire fraud.

As executive director of the American Friends of the Israel Sport Center for the Disabled, Nitzkin oversaw the 60-year-old charity’s mission of empowering physically disabled children to participate in physical and psychological rehabilitation through sports.

Prosecutors said Nitzkin was paid a salary of approximately $150,000 a year to raise money for the organization through events and private donations.

According to Nitzkin’s plea agreement with prosecutors, he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the charity over a five-year period beginning in April 2011, including directly taking cash from donors and using it to pay personal expenses.

Among the items Nitzkin bought with the ill-gotten funds: luxury vacations with his family to Ireland, Las Vegas, Puerto Rico and Florida; personal golfing expenses; thousands of dollars in tickets to Chicago Bulls games and other sporting events; personal medical expenses; health club dues; meals; car maintenance; and real estate taxes on his private residence, according to the plea agreement.

Nitzkin also submitted credit card statements for reimbursement by the charity that contained personal charges at coffee shops, fast-food restaurants, household goods stores, and to pay his children’s day camp expenses, according to prosecutors.

In a related scheme, Nitzkin submitted falsified invoices for catering services at an organization fundraiser that were provided by a personal friend, causing the center to overpay the friend by nearly $20,000, the plea agreement stated.

In asking for a sentence of probation, Nitzkin’s attorneys submitted dozens of character letters on his behalf and said he’d diligently worked to pay back what he stole. Nitzkin has also borne the “ongoing shame and embarrassment of having his case memorialized, perhaps in perpetuity” by news reports in the Tribune, which first reported the charges, and elsewhere, attorneys Adam and Barry Sheppard wrote.

“Indeed, after news of the charges broke, several individuals in the community distanced themselves from Mr. Nitzkin,” the defense filing stated, saying he also had to explain the situation to his children, ages 12 and 16, “which has not been easy on them.”

In seeking a significant prison sentence, however, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Mecklenburg said Nitzkin has continued to minimize the impact of his fraud, including the harm caused to the needy children who were the intended beneficiaries of the money.

“The money raised by the charity paid not just for sporting events for the children, but also for wheelchairs, therapeutic pools, and other rehabilitative equipment,” Mecklenburg wrote. “(Nitzkin) repeatedly has said that he would ‘never hurt the kids,’ but that is exactly what he did.”

While the charity has struggled to recover, Nitzkin has been “thriving,” Mecklenburg wrote, with homes in Deerfield, Texas, Colorado and Missouri, multiple personal finance accounts and a net worth in the millions.

Prosecutors said the total amount stolen was about $831,400 and that Nitzkin has failed to pay back more than a half-million dollars of it even though he has the financial means to do so.

On Thursday, Ellis ordered Nitzkin to pay the remaining $516,000 in restitution.

