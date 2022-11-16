Former children’s minister arrested on child porn charges near Georgia border

A 66-year-old man living near the Alabama-Georgia border was arrested on more than 200 counts of child pornography possession, in Rainsville, Alabama, police said.

On Monday, Steve Robert Wukmer, 66, was arrested at his job after police were tipped off and investigated.

Police determined Wukmer had been a former children’s minister in the state of Ohio.

The investigation into these charges began earlier in November after a tip was received by the Rainsville Police Departments Criminal Investigations Division.

At this time, it is unclear if there was any misconduct in the state of Ohio for similar behavior.

Wukmer is currently at DeKalb County Detention Center in Alabama, awaiting bond.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office helped out in the investigation by performing forensic tests on items seized during search warrants served at Wukmer’s home.

“I am disgusted that someone could be doing this sort of thing here in Rainsville, but unfortunately, I’m also not surprised. We in law enforcement are seeing more and more of this terrible act, even locally. I am so proud of our police department for jumping on this investigation and getting it done quickly to protect the kids in our community,” Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson said.

Police did not release information on Wukmer’s charges.

