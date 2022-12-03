Former children's home employee sentenced for sexually assaulting teen girl

LANSING − A former employee at St. Vincent Catholic Charities children's home has been sentenced to jail and probation for sexually assaulting a teen girl at the facility in early 2021.

Brett Donald Fellows, 31, was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct but pleaded guilty in September to three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a high-court misdemeanor punishable by up to 2 years in prison, court records indicate.

Fellows on Wednesday was sentenced to five years' probation and a year in jail, with one day of credit and the balance of the jail time held in abeyance.

Lansing Township police investigated the case after Child Protective Services reported allegations involving Fellows and a 16-year girl who had been placed at the facility.

Fellows was fired from the group home, police and St. Vincent officials said.

