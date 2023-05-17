Former Chinese ambassador to Russia visits Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

Li Hui, a special representative of the Chinese government who was China’s ambassador to Russia for 10 years, visited Ukraine on 16-17 May.

Source: website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: The visit reportedly took place further to agreements reached during a telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese President Xi Jinping on 26 April.

During the visit, Li met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Quote: "The parties discussed topical issues of cooperation between Ukraine and China both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organisations, as well as ways of putting an end to Russian aggression.

Kuleba gave China’s special representative detailed information on the principles of restoring a sustainable and just peace based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. He stressed that Ukraine does not accept any proposals that would entail loss of its territories or the freezing of the conflict.

The minister noted the importance of China's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula proposed by the President of Ukraine, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, ensuring nuclear safety, and other important international efforts.

The parties separately discussed the long-term development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and China and agreed to increase dialogue on key issues on the bilateral and international agenda."

Li met with Kuleba

photo: mfa

Background:

