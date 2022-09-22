Former Chinese justice minister jailed for corruption

0
·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — A former Chinese justice minister was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve on charges of taking bribes and helping criminals including his brother hide illegal activity, state TV reported Thursday.

Fu Zhenghua’s conviction adds to a string of senior officials who have been punished for corruption in a long-running crackdown launched after President Xi Jinping took power in late 2012.

Fu, 67, pleaded guilty to abusing his powers in roles including minister and chief of police for the Chinese capital, Beijing, in 2005-21 to hide crimes by his brother and others, China Central Television said on its website.

In return, Fu received money and property amounting to 117 million yuan ($16.5 million), the official China Daily newspaper reported in July. Thursday's report and earlier news accounts gave no details of what Fu’s brother, Fu Weihua, was accused of doing.

Death sentences with a reprieve usually are commuted to long prison terms if the convict is deemed to have reformed.

Fu will be sentenced to life in prison without parole if his sentence is commuted, CCTV said.

Recommended Stories

  • UN Latest: Truss Lays Out Challenge for the World’s Democracies

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, warned the United Nations General Assembly that democracies must rise to the challenge posed by autocracies and suggested “the G7 and our like-minded partners should act as an economic NATO collectively defending our prosperity.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitade

  • China Is Capable of Blockading Taiwan, U.S. Navy Commander Says

    Vice Adm. Karl Thomas cited the size of China’s navy, which is the world’s largest and growing at a rapid pace.

  • Wanted Indiana man arrested after hourslong search of city's sewer system

    Police searched the sewers in Bloomington, Indiana for hours trying to find a man who was believed to be armed with a rifle.

  • El Salvador mother's joy at son space launch

    Astronaut Frank Rubio's mother, Myrna Argueta, watched from El Salvador as her son launched into space on Wednesday. The Soyuz capsule rocketed into orbit from Kazakhstan pulling up to the International Space Station a mere 3 hours later.

  • Imagery shows N.Korea may soon launch new missile submarine - think tank

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea may be preparing to launch a new submarine believed to be capable of firing ballistic missiles, a U.S.-based think tank reported on Thursday, citing commercial satellite imagery. Images of the Sinpo South Shipyard, on the east coast of the country, from Sept. 18 revealed six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay, said 38 North, which monitors North Korea. "While barges and a dry dock have been occasionally observed around the submarine launch quay at the main construction hall, the presence of six vessels and barges in this area has not been observed before," said the report, which concluded that the activity suggests preparations to launch a submarine.

  • White House hosts local officials, touts impact of policies

    The White House has a new effort to show local governments what it can do for their communities, hosting North Carolina officials to highlight funding opportunities and hear firsthand how coronavirus relief, infrastructure dollars and other policies are faring locally. The event Thursday reflects an expansion of the use of the White House campus as pandemic restrictions have eased. It's also part of a larger initiative to host municipal, county and state officials on a weekly basis from all 50 states, coinciding with campaigning for November's midterm elections as the White House tries to energize Democratic voters.

  • Cole Beasley campaigned Tom Brady for a chance to join the Bucs

    Cole Beasley has remained a free agent since the Bills cut him in March. Six months later, the receiver finally has a job. The Buccaneers signed him to their practice squad this week, but it didn’t come until Beasley expressed interest in playing with Tom Brady. Beasley didn’t have Brady’s phone number, so the receiver [more]

  • Trump-Endorsed GOP Candidate Allegedly Misrepresented Military Service: Report

    The Associated Press reports that military records indicate Republican House candidate J.R. Majewski did not deploy to Afghanistan, as he has suggested in the past

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy lays out his case against Russia to UN

    Ukraine’s president laid out a detailed case against Russia's invasion at the United Nations and demanded punishment from world leaders in a speech delivered just hours after Moscow made an extraordinary announcement that it would mobilize some reservists for the war effort. Buoyed by a counteroffensive that has retaken swaths of territory that the Russians seized, Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed in a video address Wednesday that his forces would not stop until they had reclaimed all of Ukraine.

  • Hiroshima bombing recalled in Oregon "peace trees" campaign

    Hideko Tamura Snider was a 10-year-old girl in Hiroshima, Japan, when the United States detonated an atomic bomb over the city on Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II. On Wednesday, she described the horrors of that day as the guest of honor in a ceremony marking the culmination of a four-year-long campaign in Oregon to plant saplings grown from the seeds of trees that also survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. An Oregon official involved in the campaign told the audience that recognition of the continued threat of nuclear weapons is especially relevant today, with Russian President Vladimir Putin making veiled threats to use them in his war against Ukraine.

  • Powell's stark message: Inflation fight may cause recession

    The Federal Reserve delivered its bluntest reckoning Wednesday of what it will take to finally tame painfully high inflation: Slower growth, higher unemployment and potentially a recession. Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged what many economists have been saying for months: That the Fed's goal of engineering a “soft landing” — in which it would manage to slow growth enough to curb inflation but not so much as to cause a recession — looks increasingly unlikely. “The chances of a soft landing,” Powell said, “are likely to diminish” as the Fed steadily raises borrowing costs to slow the worst streak of inflation in four decades.

  • Leaders of S. Korea, Japan agree to strive to improve ties

    The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed to accelerate efforts to mend ties frayed over Japan’s past colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula as they held their countries’ first summit talks in nearly three years on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, both governments announced Thursday. During their 30-minute meeting Wednesday in New York, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shared the need to improve bilateral ties and agreed to instruct their respective diplomats to step up talks for that, Yoon’s office said in a statement.

  • At UN, Russia's war in Ukraine is both text and subtext

    After two years of discourse dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, this year's U.N. General Assembly has a new occupant of center stage: the war in Ukraine. As several speeches made clear, the repercussions of the Russian invasion have been felt even thousands of miles away. "Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits our pockets and our economies in Africa.”

  • Alex Jones 'hoax' claim led strangers to show up demanding to see his dead son, Sandy Hook father testifies

    The father testified during Jones' second damages trial that his family faced relentless harassment based on the shock jock's conspiracy theory.

  • Atlanta lawyer found guilty of hitting, killing man during road rage incident over golf ball

    Bryan Schmitt was found guilty of murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault by a jury.

  • Indiana suspect captured after hourslong search in city sewers, where officials found a scythe and a machete

    An Indiana man sought for throwing a hatchet at people in a park became the target of frantic hours-long search through Bloomington's storm sewer system Tuesday.

  • How Did Jeffrey Dahmer Die? Why America’s Worst Serial Killer Only Served 3 Years in Prison

    The Milwaukee Cannibal was given 15 consecutive life sentences.

  • No evidence slain mom who texted ‘They won’t let me go’ was kidnapped, authorities say

    Authorities in Georgia said there's no evidence suggesting a missing Georgia mother who was found dead this month was kidnapped — despite a chilling text message to her daughter indicating that she was possibly being held against her will.

  • Mike Lindell says vendors are bailing on his MyStore platform because they don't want to be associated with an FBI investigation

    Lindell told Insider that four vendors that were going to be listed on MyStore — his version of Amazon — were afraid of being linked to an FBI probe.

  • 17-year-old juvenile faces murder charges in deaths of missing NC teens. What we know.

    After being reported missing over the weekend, Lyric Woods and Devin Clark were found dead with gunshot wounds near Hillsborough Sunday afternoon.