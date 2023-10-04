Former Christian school administrator accused of sexual exploitation sentenced to 6 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Christian school administrator who faced several charges, including especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, was sentenced to six years in prison Monday.

According to court documents, John Brownlow, 32, worked at Westminster Academy on Ridgeway Road when he stalked, photographed, and engaged in sexual acts with at least two boys under the age of 18.

Records state it happened between June 2020 and July 2022.

Brownlow was charged with several counts including especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated stalking, sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated unlawful photographic of a minor along with aggravated burglary, observation without consent, and two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor.

He pled guilty to a lesser charge of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

