Former Christoval convenience store manager charged in theft after $100K+ goes missing

A former Christoval store manager told investigators it "got out of hand" after over $100,000 stolen from store, records state.

SAN ANGELO — A former manager of a Christoval convenience store could spend 10 years in jail after an investigation revealed more than $100,000 missing, according to an arrest affidavit released Friday.

On Oct. 22, 2021, police met with an accountant to Tres Amigos Convenience stores, based in San Angelo. The accountant said they noticed several irregularities and errors concerning the deposits being made by a former manager at its Christoval store since June 28.

When the company owner was informed of these irregularities, he confronted the manager and fired her, records state.

Others are reading: San Angelo man, age 81, will serve jail-time in child sex case

In the confrontation, the woman said she "made bad decisions and didn't realize (the money taken) was that much," records state.

After firing her, the owner and a district manager searched the store and found deposit slips of $516.70 in cash and several customer checks in the back of a filing drawer.

The deposit slips totaled $103,497.43, according to the affidavit.

On Nov. 5, investigators met with the former manager, who said she began taking money around the summer of 2020. At first, she took "a couple hundred," dollars then $1,000 at a time from deposits, records state.

Others are reading: Vehicle rams Tesla into downtown San Angelo library during assault, sheep statue destroyed

She told investigators "it got out of hand and she got behind covering the deposits," according to the affidavit.

Marlandy Danay Luna, 30, was arrested Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, on suspicion of theft between $30,000 and $150,000. She was released from Tom Green County Detention Center hours later on a $35,000 bond, according to online jail records.

The charge is a third degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Former Christoval store manager charged in $100,000 theft case