This former church may become something very different. Here's how.

A former church in Flour Bluff could see a major revamp in the future, taking the space and transforming it into a fitness center.

If preliminary plans were to reach fruition, it would be another example of adaptive reuse – a trend nationwide, but more recently catching on in Corpus Christi.

The approach calls for redeveloping an existing structure to serve a new purpose.

Documents in a recent rezoning request show developers considering potentially redeveloping the former church’s 3.13-acre property – located on Waldron Road, near Waldron Airfield – as both a health club and an indoor sports venue.

A zoning notice is posted outside of an empty building located at 3409 Waldron Road on Dec. 27, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas. A developer is requesting a rezoning of the former Cornerstone Church in Flour Bluff to convert it into a fitness center and indoor sports venue.

The city’s Planning Commission last month approved a recommendation for a rezoning that would be a key piece in the proposal moving forward.

Because the commission serves in an advisory capacity, the request would still need to go before the City Council for a final decision.

Rezoning is only one element of several that are needed to be in place to pursue development proposals.

Todd Pietsch, who is working on the prospective project, told the Caller-Times earlier this month that he wasn’t yet prepared to discuss details related to the proposal, noting that processes such as research and permitting were ongoing.

More: Here's how an old train trestle may become a hike and bike path over Oso Bay

More: This vacant office building may become new apartments in Central City

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi church may be repurposed as a fitness center