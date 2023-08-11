Former church youth leader admits guilt, sentenced to 60 days for sex acts with teenager

A former youth leader at a church in Fowler was sentenced to jail time Friday for unlawful sexual contact with a young teenage girl.

Gabriel Geringer, 45, received 60 days of jail time and five years of probation. He'll be required to register as a sex offender, undergo a mental health evaluation, and submit to any treatment ordered.

Geringer previously pleaded guilty in April to unlawful sexual contact charges in an Alford plea, meaning he entered a plea of guilty while still asserting his innocence in the case. He was originally charged with sexual assault on a child, a Class 4 felony, as well as a pattern of sexual assault on a child, a Class 3 felony, before eventually pleading guilty to the misdemeanor charge.

Bradley Smith, an attorney representing Geringer, told the court Friday during a sentencing hearing that his client had "shown compassion" for everyone involved in the case and had not said a bad word about anyone. Smith also pointed to Geringer's lack of criminal record and "good character."

However, 10th Judicial District Judge Amiel Markensen refuted that notion. According to Markensen, Geringer admitted to having a sexual relationship with the victim, who was 14 at the time of the offenses committed, during an interview with a pre-sentence investigator. The admission came after a plea deal had already been struck.

Markensen said Geringer admitted to performing certain sexual acts with the victim, while denying others, and allegedly blamed the young girl for "being persistent" in "pursuing the relationship." Geringer also reportedly acknowledged that he had been trusted to be a father figure to the victim but instead carried on a sexual relationship with the girl he was charged to protect.

Geringer, who was in his 30s at the time the sexual relationship with the teenager occurred, admitted to the interviewer that family and friends, including his own wife, were aware of the relationship, according to Markensen.

In his sentencing statement, Markensen said that the acts Geringer committed were "reprehensible."

Markensen stated his opinion that Geringer only admitted to "some of the truth," after learning that the worst he would receive was a misdemeanor, and pointed to multiple times throughout three trials that Geringer took an oath to tell "the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth," but then lied on the stand.

Markensen read multiple passages from Geringer's previous testimony, in which he was asked whether he had any sexual contact with the victim and replied only, "No sir, I did not."

Markensen reiterated that he would not have accepted the deal if it were not for three previous mistrials and mediation between the defense and the district attorney's office.

In her victim impact statement, the victim recounted experiencing panic attacks, an eating disorder, difficulty forming healthy relationships, and a loss of security for herself and family members that remained in Fowler. She recounted one incident in which she claimed Geringer's mother stuck a finger in her face outside of the courtroom during the first trial, and said, "How dare you."

At the time the relationship was going on, the victim said she was afraid of what might happen if someone found out, not knowing what, but knowing it would be bad. She stated that during her relationship with Geringer, she experienced crippling cognitive dissonance, believing his behavior was "simply the way that fathers treat their daughters." She said she also felt guilt at seeing Geringer with his family.

"He created a fairy tale — that he would never hurt me, that he loved me," she said.

However, the victim stated that the problem was bigger than Geringer and that his church, family, and friends shared responsibility.

She also noted that Geringer had never acknowledged the offenses he committed or expressed remorse to her and her family.

"I never want someone to go through what I went through, and I'm lucky I made it out. If this helps prevent even one more act like this, it will be worth it," she said.

"I hope he sees this plea deal as an act of mercy, because it is. I hope it helps ease the weight of taking the fall for so many others," she said.

However, she said she was "unwilling to advocate for any more mercy," and asked the court to impose 60 days of jail and restrict Geringer's right to own a firearm, which the court also granted, because she said her mother had also lost her sense of safety.

The victim's mother testified that she had seen the "lifelong impact of the horrific abuse" of her daughter by Geringer. The mother stated that Geringer was trusted as a youth group pastor, a worship team leader, and a father figure to her daughter, only to abuse the trust placed in him by the community and by her personally.

The mother also asked for a protection order, which was granted by the court. She stated that she was afraid what Geringer might do if allowed access to her or her family, as she alleged that Geringer is known to have a "hot temper," and "has made threats of violence in the past."

She finished by saying that society, especially children, needs to be protected from Geringer.

In an interview with the Chieftain after the hearing, the victim stated she isn't yet sure whether the sentence and admission of guilt will bring her closure, but was relieved to hear Geringer acknowledge some of what he had done.

"It was a big deal for me to hear that. This whole time it's been deny, deny, deny," she said.

"He'd hardly even admit to riding in the tractor with me, so it was good to hear that he knows, and he remembers everything that happened," she said.

While the victim said she believed Geringer deserved a life sentence, her biggest priority in pursuing the case was to make sure he registers as a sex offender, and that she was "more interested in seeing him rehabilitated, and go through treatment."

"He isn't even the only one responsible for this, I don't know that he should even hold all the responsibility," she said.

The victim concurred with previous statements by Pueblo District Attorney Jeff Chostner, who stated in April that while the district attorney's office had shown willingness to fight the case through three separate trials, it eventually had to consider the viability of moving forward with a plea.

"The important piece for me is that he got registered as a sex offender. I feel like there's justice in some way because now it's the responsibility of this community to report if something happens," she said.

"He can go live his life, do his probation, do his job, it doesn't have to be a big thing for him anymore. But now it's the community's job to hold him accountable, to report things they see — it's out there in the world so people know about it and there isn't an excuse anymore."

More on this case: Named victim testifies in sexual assault trial of former church leader

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain atsubscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Former church leader admits to sex acts with teen, sentenced to 60 days