Former CIA employee admits to drugging, sexually abusing women while stationed overseas

An ex-CIA officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to drugging, sexually abusing and photographing more than two dozen women in multiple countries where he was stationed.

Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 47, admitted that he drugged and sexually assaulted numerous women between 2006 and 2020. He also photographed and videotaped them, cataloguing his victims by name and ethnicity and jotting notes about their physical characteristics — amassing nearly 500 videos and photographs of the naked, unconscious women. When caught, he claimed the encounters were consensual.

The women remembered nothing. Up to 14 alleged victims have been slated to testify at his trial. Many told the same story of blacking out after a glass of wine, unaware that the images existed.

“Raymond admitted that, over 14 years, he photographed or video recorded 28 victims while they were nude or partially nude,” the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. “Many of the recordings show Raymond touching and manipulating the victim’s bodies while they were unconscious and incapable of consent. Raymond attempted to delete the explicit photographs and videos depicting the victims after learning about the criminal investigation.”

He also searched for terms such as, “Ambien and alcohol and pass out” and “vodka & valium,” according to court documents. Raymond also allegedly emailed an online pharmacy asking if they had “chloral hydrate for insomnia.”

The prolific sexual predator’s M.O. in Mexico City, where he worked for the U.S. Embassy, was to troll dating apps and invite the women he met back to his embassy-leased digs for drinks, authorities said. It was there that his criminality was discovered in 2020, when a naked, apparently drugged woman he’d met on Tinder screamed for help from his apartment balcony, they added.

Raymond faces 24 to 30 years in prison, followed by lifelong supervised release when he is sentenced in September 2024, the Justice Department said. He also must pay restitution to his victims.

With News Wire Services