Former CIA officer charged with spying for China

Mr Ma had top secret clearance when he worked for the CIA in the 1980s - SAUL LOEB /AFP

A former CIA officer has been charged with spying on behalf of China over the course of a decade, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 67, arrested last Friday, is alleged to have conspired with a relative, also a former CIA officer – both of whom had top secret clearance while working for the US government – and multiple Chinese intelligence officials, to provide classified information to Beijing.

That information included the identities of CIA officers and human assets, as well as details about operational tradecraft and how the agency communicated securely, according to US court documents.

Just last week, Mr Ma, a naturalised US citizen born in Hong Kong, was accused of accepting money for his alleged past espionage activities and expressed willingness to continue helping “the motherland” succeed during a meeting with an FBI agent posing undercover as a Chinese intelligence official, according to an affidavit.

“The trail of Chinese espionage is long and, sadly, strewn with former American intelligence officers who betrayed their colleagues, their country and its liberal democratic values to support an authoritarian communist regime,” said John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security.

“Whether immediately, or many years after they thought they got away with it, we will find these traitors and we will bring them to justice.”

Mr Ma’s arrest comes as relations deteriorate to new lows between Washington and Beijing, clashing over trade, coronavirus and human rights. In July, the US forced the Chinese consulate in Houston to close, saying it was key in orchestrating a massive espionage ring. Chinese diplomats that worked in Houston landed back in Beijing on Monday. In a tit-for-tat response, China forced the US consulate to close in Chengdu.

Much of the espionage Mr Ma stands accused of occurred years ago. US prosecutors say that in 2001, over three days of meetings in a Hong Kong hotel, he and his relative provided information about CIA personnel and operations to Chinese intelligence agents.

Part of the meeting was captured on video, including when Mr Ma received and counted $50,000 (£38,000) in cash for information provided, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.

US prosecutors have not said why Mr Ma is being arrested now, years after the alleged espionage activities.

Jerry Chun Shing Lee was sentenced to 19 years in prison last year on espionage charges - -/Alexandria Sheriffâ€™s Office

During 2010 to 2012, about 30 CIA informants in China were imprisoned or killed. Eventually, all were killed. One was shot in front of colleagues in the courtyard of a government building, a warning to others who might have been working for the US, reported the New York Times in 2017, when the devastating intelligence failure first came to light.

It has been reported that several members of the intelligence community suspected moles within the agency. Last year, former CIA officer Jerry Chun Shing Lee was sentenced to 19 years in prison for spying on behalf of China. The information he provided is suspected to have aided the dismantling of the US spy network in China.

The breach was also later attributed partly to a “catastrophic” secure communications failure that also led to the killing of spies in Iran working for the US.

Mr Ma worked for the CIA from 1982 to 1989 during which he had top secret clearance, and then lived and worked in Shanghai before arriving in Hawaii in 2001. There, he worked as a linguist on contract for the FBI Honolulu field office, reviewing and translating Chinese language documents.

While working for the FBI, US prosecutors said Mr Ma also engaged in espionage by copying, photographing and stealing documents marked “secret” that he later passed on to Chinese agents during trips to China.

An arrest warrant has not been issued for Mr Ma’s relative, identified only as a co-conspirator in court documents, because that person “suffers from an advanced and debilitating cognitive disease.”

The co-conspirator, now 85, is a naturalised US citizen who was born in Shanghai. That person also had top secret access as a former CIA officer, and had knowledge of sensitive information, such as the identities of covert CIA officers and clandestine human sources, according to court documents.

Mr Ma is expected to make his first appearance in federal court in Hawaii on Tuesday.