Former Cincinnati charter school superintendent owes $543K, auditor's report finds

The former superintendent of a Cincinnati charter school who is now a convicted felon must repay $543,478 in public money that the state auditor’s office says was misspent.

Roger Conners, 50, waived his right to be indicted by a grand jury and pleaded guilty in March to a felony count of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, Hamilton County court records show.

He was charged because a janitorial business he controlled was improperly contracted to provide services to the Cincinnati Technology Academy, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber announced Tuesday.

Conners established the K-12 charter school on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill in 2013, court records show, but he has since been fired.

In April, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Wagner sentenced Conners to five years of community control.

The judge also fined Conners $1,000, ordered him to complete 100 hours of community service and barred him from holding any fiduciary position or having a government contract for five years. He also is not allowed to work for any charity organization.

The judge did not, however, order Conners to pay restitution, court records show, so now the state auditor has.

The charter school has the opportunity to pursue collection of the total; otherwise, after 120 days, the finding for recovery would be sent to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to pursue collection, according to the auditor’s office.

FOX19 NOW left a request with Conners’ lawyer seeking comment.

When the charter school was reached Tuesday and asked if it would pursue collection of the $543,478, the employee who answered the phone said to call back Wednesday because no one was available to talk.

Details of the investigation into Conners’ crime were released Tuesday as part of a special audit conducted by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit.

