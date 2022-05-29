Former circuit judge Terry Lewis sets 'Fast Break' thriller in Tallahassee | Book Review

Former circuit court judge Terry Lewis has a new legal thriller, "Fast Break" (Moonshine Cove, May 2022).

Former circuit court judge Terry Lewis combines his legal knowledge and his considerable storytelling talents into a compelling mix of intrigue in his newest novel, "Fast Break" (Moonshine Cove, May 2022).

A first-rate legal thriller which offers all the elements readers appreciate in this genre, "Fast Break" shines with its captivating, complex characters and crisp, detailed writing. In this contemporary tale, Lewis offers up rich plot twists, human interest, authentic legal labyrinths, and rapidly building suspense.

Myron Rolle book: 'The 2% Way': Book reveals former 'Nole Myron Rolle's roadmap for a life of meaning, purpose

David Gussak book: FSU prof and therapist David Gussak explores connections of art and violence in new book

Book Review: Cedar Key writer's first novel dips into Florida history in 'Not to Keep' | Book Review

Lewis will appear at 7 p.m. June 9 at Midtown Reader, 1123 Thomasville Road, for a discussion and signing of the new thriller.

"Fast Break," which Lewis admits “took me several years to complete,” is set in Tallahassee, Florida. With sex tapes, college football, politics, conflicts over legalized gambling, and hints of organized crime, the story has a sexy, ripped-from-headlines quality without becoming salacious or gratuitous.

Former circuit court judge Terry Lewis newest novel, "Fast Break" (Moonshine Cove, May 2022).

In "Fast Break," Kate Marston, a single mother and lawyer, defends a controversial sitting judge against first degree murder charges in the death of a beautiful, but shady woman attorney. The judge might well be guilty. Even Kate isn’t sure and knows better than to push too deeply with him on that matter.

Further, owing to a past incident, Kate does not like the man and knows him to be less than ethical, yet she is resolved to defend him to the best of her ability in this headline grabbing case. She understands fully that this is the case that can make or break her as an attorney.

Kate, who narrates the story, was introduced to readers in Lewis’s previous novels, as "Fast Break" is his fourth legal thriller. Nuanced, believable, strong, and imminently likable, Kate more than earns the right to her own story. Newly divorced and setting out on her own as a mother of a 10-year-old daughter, Kate needs this case.

Story continues

She recently left a prestigious law firm under difficult circumstances and is now a sole practitioner. Given her status, she is suspicious why a prominent judge would turn to her for his defense but initially writes it off as family loyalty since the judge and Kate’s father are long-time friends.

But a lingering suspicion about the judge’s motives will trouble Kate and tease readers even as Kate moves forward with the defense.

Professionally, Kate’s life is complicated by two other cases. A star college football player caught in a gambling scandal retains her, and obstacles from this representation soon multiply. Additionally, an abused wife wanting both an injunction and a divorce seeks out Kate for legal help.

The needs of these clients pull her in different and potentially conflicted directions from defending the judge as Lewis realistically conveys the complications of representing multiple clients in a lawyer’s practice.

Things only get worse as Kate’s determination to defend the judge is challenged on a widening variety of fronts. When she and her daughter are threatened and her own family caught in a ring of suspicions, Kate must confront rapidly spiraling situations which might lead to far more damage and danger than she ever contemplated.

Lewis, who was a trial judge for 30 years, is now in private practice in Tallahassee, where he concentrates on mediations and arbitrations.

His prior legal thrillers include "Conflict of Interest" (Pineapple Press), "Privileged Information" (Pineapple Press reprint edition), and "Delusional" (Pineapple Press). He is also the author of an award-winning historical novel, "Incognito" (Moonshine Cove Publishing 2021).

With a startling ending, which once revealed, seems inevitable and yet also surprising, "Fast Break" is a five-star winner from an author at the top of his game.

If you go

What: Judge Terry Lewis will hold a discussion and book signing of "Fast Break"

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9

Where: Midtown Reader, 1123 Thomasville Road

Details: Interested people can order his book through Midtown Reader for the event. Midtown Reader is handicap assessable and will not require masks. For more information, see midtownreader.com.

Claire Matturro is a former attorney and the author of eight novels.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Former Tallahassee judge dishes legal twists in 'Fast Break' thriller