Former circus elephants begin to arrive at Florida sanctuary

  • In this Sept. 2019, photo provided by the White Oak Conservation, Asian elephants, Kelly Ann, born Jan. 1, 1996, and Mable, born April 6, 2006, are seen at the Center for Elephant Conservation in Polk City, Fla. A Florida wildlife sanctuary is building a new 2,500-acre home for former circus elephants. The White Oak Conservation Center announced Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, that it's expecting to welcome 30 Asian elephants starting next year. (Stephanie Rutan/White Oak Conservation via AP)
  • In this Sept. 2019, photo provided by the White Oak Conservation, Cora, an Asian elephant, born Dec. 3, 1965, stands at the Center for Elephant Conservation in Polk City, Fla. A Florida wildlife sanctuary is building a new 2,500-acre home for former circus elephants. The White Oak Conservation Center announced Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, that it's expecting to welcome 30 Asian elephants starting next year. (Stephanie Rutan/White Oak Conservation via AP)
  • In this Sept. 2019, photo provided by the White Oak Conservation, Asian elephants, Mable, born April 6, 2006, April, born April 3, 2010, and Kelly Ann, born Jan. 1, 1996, are seen at the Center for Elephant Conservation in Polk City, Fla. The Florida wildlife sanctuary is building a new 2,500-acre home for former circus elephants. The White Oak Conservation Center announced Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, that it's expecting to welcome 30 Asian elephants starting next year. (Stephanie Rutan/White Oak Conservation via AP)
1 / 3

Elephant Refuge

In this Sept. 2019, photo provided by the White Oak Conservation, Asian elephants, Kelly Ann, born Jan. 1, 1996, and Mable, born April 6, 2006, are seen at the Center for Elephant Conservation in Polk City, Fla. A Florida wildlife sanctuary is building a new 2,500-acre home for former circus elephants. The White Oak Conservation Center announced Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, that it's expecting to welcome 30 Asian elephants starting next year. (Stephanie Rutan/White Oak Conservation via AP)
·1 min read

YULEE, Fla. (AP) — Former circus elephants are starting to arrive at a new wildlife sanctuary in north Florida.

The White Oak Conservation Center announced Monday that a dozen female Asian elephants have already arrived at the Yulee refuge, located north of Jacksonville. Up to 20 more elephants are expected once more areas are completed at the planned 2,500-acre (1,010-hectare) space.

The pachyderms are coming from the Center for Elephant Conservation in Polk County. Most of the animals previously traveled with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus until they were retired in 2016.

Nick Newby, who leads the team that cares for the elephants, has been getting to know the individual elephants and their habits for the past few years.

“Watching the elephants go out into the habitat was an incredible moment,” Newby said in a statement. “I was so happy to see them come out together and reassure and comfort each other, just like wild elephants do, and then head out to explore their new environment. Seeing the elephants swim for the first time was amazing.”

The elephants will eventually have access to nine interlinked areas that will include a variety of vegetation and habitat types, such as wetlands, meadows and woods, a news release said. The center also is constructing 11 waterholes and three barns with veterinary equipment.

Asian elephants are endangered in the wild, officials said. Fewer than 50,000 remain in the wild in less than 15% of their historic range.

White Oak is owned by philanthropists Mark and Kimbra Walter. The center covers about 17,000 acres (6,880 hectares). It's already home to several endangered and threatened species, including rhinos, okapi, bongos, zebras, condors, dama gazelles and cheetahs.

Recommended Stories

  • Princess Eugenie Shares New Photos of Baby August for 'Exceptional' Jack Brooksbank's Birthday

    The couple welcomed their son, August Philip Hawke, in February

  • Students from USCB, Upstate college among dead in Hilton Head bridge crash

    One person killed was a 27-year-old student and I.T. worker at the University of South Carolina Beaufort. Another was a 21-year-old art therapy major from Converse College in Spartanburg.

  • Father accused of having son go get gun from car during student fight on school grounds

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Pompano Beach man is in legal trouble after he and his son were on campus during a student fight and the son went and retrieved his dad’s gun from the car, according to an arrest report. Terry Loray, 39, was picking up his son after football practice at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek when the fight broke out. He told his son to go to the car, but the boy ...

  • Why Anna Faris Never Talked About Any "Issues" With Chris Pratt During Their Marriage

    In a new podcast interview with Rachel Bilson, Anna Faris discussed her Hollywood breakups and why she yearned for a close group of girlfriends at the time.

  • ‘It’s an act of war’: Trump’s acting Pentagon chief urges Biden to tackle directed-energy attacks

    “If this plays out and somebody is attacking Americans [even] with a nonlethal weapon … we owe it to our folks that are out there,” said former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.

  • Sikh Community Demands Hammer Attack in NYC Hotel to Be Investigated as Hate Crime

    The South Asian and Sikh communities in New York are speaking out against anti-Asian hate after an Indian man was attacked with a hammer inside a Brooklyn hotel last Monday. Surveillance video at the Quality Inn in Brownsville captured a man hitting Sumit Ahluwalia, 32, in the head with a hammer on April 26, CBSNewYork reported. Ahluwalia, a Sikh man who works as the operations manager of the hotel, confronted a man who was yelling at him and the front desk staff.

  • Medical board: Dying Maradona in agony under 'reckless' supervision, might have survived with proper care

    "The warning signs that the patient exhibited were ignored."

  • MI6 spy Christopher Steele 'produced second dossier on Donald Trump for FBI'

    The former MI6 spy Christopher Steele produced a second dossier for the FBI on Donald Trump while he was in the White House, sources told The Telegraph. Mr Steele filed a series of intelligence reports to US authorities during the Trump presidency, including information concerning alleged sexual exploits. Mr Steele’s continued involvement supplying intelligence to the FBI appears to give credibility to his original dossier, which sparked a Special Counsel investigation by prosecutor Robert Mueller into Russian interference into the 2016 US presidential elections. Mr Steele’s original leaked dossier detailed allegations of misconduct, conspiracy and cooperation between Mr Trump’s presidential campaign team and Vladimir Putin’s government. It also contained the sensational claim that the Kremlin was in possession of compromising material, including a sex tape of Mr Trump with a prostitute at a hotel in Moscow in 2013. The former president has strongly denied the claims made in the Steele dossier, denouncing it as fake news. The emergence of the 35-page dossier, written between June and December 2016, did not it appears signal an end to the former MI6 officer’s working relationship with the FBI and continued after Mr Trump's inauguration in January 2017. The Telegraph understands that Mr Steele, through his company Orbis Business Intelligence, continued supplying raw intelligence to the federal authorities in the US. The second dossier contains raw intelligence that makes further claims of Russian meddling in the US election and also references claims regarding the existence of further sex tapes. The second dossier is reliant on separate sources to those who supplied information for the first reports. The fact the FBI continued to receive intelligence from Mr Steele, who ran MI6’s Russia desk from 2006 to 2009 before setting up Orbis, is potentially significant because it shows his work was apparently still being taken seriously after Mr Trump took hold of the reins of power. The Mueller inquiry led to a series of convictions including the jailing of Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman. Others convicted included George Papadopoulos, an adviser to the Trump campaign; and Roger Stone, a long time ally and former adviser. Intelligence gathered by Mr Steele for his second dossier is understood to include further details of Mr Manafort’s alleged Russian contacts. Earlier this month, news sources in the US reported that Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate of Mr Manafort, had passed Trump campaign polling and strategy information to Russian intelligence sources. The FBI is offering a $250,000 reward for "information leading to the arrest of" Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate of Mr Manafort. The US Treasury has placed Mr Kilimnik under sanctions, describing him as a "known Russian Intelligence Services agent". The Treasury report states: "During the 2016 US presidential election campaign, Kilimnik provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy." It is understood that Mr Steele believes the targeting of Mr Kilimnik shows collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russian intelligence services. The FBI interviewed Mr Steele at the Grosvenor Hotel in central London, close to his offices, in September 2017 as part of then ongoing inquiries into Russian meddling. In the interview, Mr Steele told the FBI that Orbis had "four discrete, ‘hermetically-sealed’ main agent networks". His primary "sub-source" for the dossier was no longer "active" at the time of the interview with FBI agents, but that another "main agent network is up and running and is now starting to get good information". The Telegraph understands this agent, referred to by Mr Steele in his interview with the FBI, supplied information for the second dossier. The new dossier contains, like the first, a series of raw intelligence reports on alleged Russian interference linked to Mr Trump and his associates. The suggestion it includes further details of Mr Trump’s sexual exploits will infuriate the former president. On Twitter he has called the allegations a "pile of garbage". The original dossier had been dismissed, according to the New York Times, by sources inside the CIA as "internet rumour", but it was used by the US Justice Department to support a secret court order authorising surveillance of Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide. Page is now suing the FBI and Justice Department for $75million.

  • Installing solar panels over California's canals could yield water, land, air and climate payoffs

    The California Aqueduct, which carries water more than 400 miles south from the Sierra Nevada, splits as it enters Southern California at the border of Kern and Los Angeles counties. California DWRClimate change and water scarcity are front and center in the western U.S. The region’s climate is warming, a severe multi-year drought is underway and groundwater supplies are being overpumped in many locations. Western states are pursuing many strategies to adapt to these stresses and prepare for the future. These include measures to promote renewable energy development, conserve water, and manage natural and working lands more sustainably. As engineers working on climate-smart solutions, we’ve found an easy win-win for both water and climate in California with what we call the “solar canal solution.” About 4,000 miles of canals transport water to some 35 million Californians and 5.7 million acres of farmland across the state. Covering these canals with solar panels would reduce evaporation of precious water – one of California’s most critical resources – and help meet the state’s renewable energy goals, while also saving money. Conserving water and land California is prone to drought, and water is a constant concern. Now, the changing climate is bringing hotter, drier weather. Severe droughts over the past 10 to 30 years dried up wells, caused officials to implement water restrictions and fueled massive wildfires. As of mid-April 2021, the entire state was officially experiencing drought conditions. At the same time, California has ambitious conservation goals. The state has a mandate to reduce groundwater pumping while maintaining reliable supplies to farms, cities, wildlife and ecosystems. As part of a broad climate change initiative, in October 2020 Gov. Gavin Newsom directed the California Natural Resources Agency to spearhead efforts to conserve 30% of land and coastal waters by 2030. Most of California’s rain and snow falls north of Sacramento during the winter, while 80% of its water use occurs in Southern California, mostly in summer. That’s why canals snake across the state – it’s the largest such system in the world. We estimate that about 1%-2% of the water they carry is lost to evaporation under the hot California sun. In a recent study, we showed that covering all 4,000 miles of California’s canals with solar panels would save more than 65 billion gallons of water annually by reducing evaporation. That’s enough to irrigate 50,000 acres of farmland or meet the residential water needs of more than 2 million people. By concentrating solar installations on land that is already being used, instead of building them on undeveloped land, this approach would help California meet its sustainable management goals for both water and land resources. Climate-friendly power Shading California’s canals with solar panels would generate substantial amounts of electricity. Our estimates show that it could provide some 13 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, which is about half of the new sources the state needs to add to meet its clean electricity goals: 60% from carbon-free sources by 2030 and 100% renewable by 2045. Installing solar panels over the canals makes both systems more efficient. The solar panels would reduce evaporation from the canals, especially during hot California summers. And because water heats up more slowly than land, the canal water flowing beneath the panels could cool them by 10 F, boosting production of electricity by up to 3%. These panels could also generate electricity locally in many parts of California, lowering both transmission losses and costs for consumers. Combining solar power with battery storage can help build microgrids in rural areas and underserved communities, making the power system more efficient and resilient. This would mitigate the risk of power losses due to extreme weather, human error and wildfires. We estimate that the cost to span canals with solar panels is higher than building ground-mounted systems. But when we added in some of the co-benefits, such as avoided land costs, water savings, aquatic weed mitigation and enhanced PV efficiency, we found that solar canals were a better investment and provided electricity that cost less over the life of the solar installations. Solar panels installed over canals increase the efficiency of both systems. Brandi McKuin, CC BY-ND Benefits to the land Solar canals are about much more than just generating renewable energy and saving water. Building these long, thin solar arrays could prevent more than 80,000 acres of farmland or natural habitat from being converted for solar farms. California grows food for an ever-increasing global population and produces more than 50% of the fruits, nuts and vegetables that U.S. consumers eat. However, up to 50% of new renewable energy capacity to meet decarbonization goals could be sited in agricultural areas, including large swaths of prime farmland. Solar canal installations will also protect wildlife, ecosystems and culturally important land. Large-scale solar developments can result in habitat loss, degradation and fragmentation, which can harm threatened species such as the Mojave Desert tortoise. They also can harm desert scrub plant communities, including plants that are culturally important to indigenous tribes. As an example, construction of the Genesis Solar Energy Center in the Sonoran and Mojave deserts in 2012-2014 destroyed trails and burial sites and damaged important cultural artifacts, spurring protracted legal conflict. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Clearing the air By generating clean electricity, solar canals can improve air quality – a serious problem in central California, which has some of the dirtiest air in the U.S. Solar electricity could help retire particulate-spewing diesel engines that pump water through California’s agricultural valleys. It also could help charge growing numbers of electric light- and heavy-duty vehicles that move people and goods around the state. Yet another benefit would be curbing aquatic weeds that choke canals. In India, where developers have been building solar canals since 2014, shade from the panels limits growth of weeds that block drains and restrict water flow. Fighting these weeds with herbicide and mechanical equipment is expensive, and herbicides threaten human health and the environment. For large, 100-foot-wide canals in California, we estimate that shading canals would save about US$40,000 per mile. Statewide, savings could reach $69 million per year. Artist rendering of a solar canal system for California. Solar Aquagrid LLC, CC BY-ND Bringing solar canals to California While India has built solar arrays over canals and the U.S. is developing floating solar projects, California lacks prototypes to study locally. Discussions are underway for both large and small demonstration projects in the Central Valley and Southern California. Building prototypes would help operators, developers and regulators refine designs, assess environmental impacts, measure project costs and benefits, and evaluate how these systems perform. With more data, planners can map out strategies for extending solar canals statewide, and potentially across the West. It will take a dozen or more partners to plan, fund and carry out a solar canal project in California. Public-private partnerships will likely include federal, state and local government agencies, project developers and university researchers. California’s aging power infrastructure has contributed to catastrophic wildfires and multi-day outages. Building smart solar developments on canals and other disturbed land can make power and water infrastructure more resilient while saving water, reducing costs and helping to fight climate change. We believe it’s a model that should be considered across the country – and the planet.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Roger Bales, University of California, Merced and Brandi McKuin, University of California, Santa Cruz. Read more:Young California ranchers are finding new ways to raise livestock and improve the landThe US electric power sector is halfway to zero carbon emissions Nothing to disclose.Roger Bales does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Jennifer Lopez brings mom, 75, onstage for touching performance at 'Vax Live' concert

    Jennifer Lopez had a show-stopping moment at Sunday's "Vax Live" concert. No, it wasn't a public reunion with Ben Affleck — although he was in attendance — but rather a heartwarming one with her mom.

  • U.S. approves massive solar project in California desert

    The $550 million Crimson Solar Project will be sited on 2,000 acres of federal land west of Blythe, California, the Interior Department said in a statement. It is being developed by Canadian Solar unit Recurrent Energy and will deliver power to California utility Southern California Edison. The announcement comes as President Joe Biden has vowed to expand development of renewable energy projects on public lands as part of a broader agenda to fight climate change, create jobs and reverse former President Donald Trump's emphasis on maximizing fossil fuel extraction.

  • Unexpected passenger: Woman gives birth to premature baby aboard Delta flight to Hawaii

    Lavinia Mounga, a Utah native, gave birth during a Delta flight to Hawaii with the help of a doctor and nurses on board.

  • Titans draft pick Rashad Weaver charged with allegedly assaulting woman after argument

    Weaver has been charged with one count of assault for allegedly punching a woman in the head.

  • The Suzuki Misano is a concept car inspired by motorcycles

    Lately, concept cars have become showcases of touchscreens and batteries, but remember not that long ago when they used to get you excited about automobiles, driving, and design? Now Suzuki, of all companies, has unveiled a concept that brings us back to the stirring show cars from a bygone era. The Suzuki Misano is a low-slung, open-top sports car that asks the question, what if there was a four-wheeled motorcycle?

  • What are the blood clots being caused by the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine? 4 questions answered

    The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was lifted on April 23, 2021. SOPA Images/Light Rocket via Getty ImagesTwo vaccines – the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. and the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe – have been linked to an increased chance of a rare type of blood clot. Researchers are investigating what causes these clots and are starting to propose some answers. Dr. Mousumi Som, a professor of medicine at Oklahoma State University, explains what these rare clots are and how they are forming after people get vaccinated. 1. What are the blood clots? A small number of people in the U.S. have developed dangerous blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clots have mostly been occurring in people’s brains and, paradoxically, are associated with low platelet counts. Normally, platelets help a person stop bleeding when they get injured. If you get a cut or have an injury, the body responds by sending platelets which act as a temporary patch. The patch attracts other platelets and they stick together to stop blood loss. Since platelets normally help the clotting process, this combination of low platelets and extreme clotting makes these clots medically unusual. These specific types of clots – called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis – although rare, affect around two to five people per million per year and are potentially life-threatening without treatment. Vaccines aren’t normally a trigger for this kind of clot. 2. Who is having these clots? As of April 24, 2021, out of the 8 million people vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S., about 16 people have developed these blood clots. The clots occurred from six to 13 days after immunization, and the majority were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. On April 26, 2021, news reports indicated that at least one man had developed a clot. The man is in his 30s and was hospitalized from a clot in his leg about two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Health officials in Europe have also reported that the AstraZeneca vaccine – a COVID-19 vaccine authorized and approved in Europe but not in the U.S. – has caused about 200 cases of low-platelet clotting. Importantly, both the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine use a type of harmless virus called an adenovirus to deliver instructions to the human body on how to build an immune response to COVID-19. This is called a viral vector vaccine. The fact that the both vaccines use a viral vector and both are associated with blood clots has led many health experts to think that the clotting issues of the two vaccines may share the same mechanism. 3. Why are women getting more clots than men? At this point, doctors still don’t know what makes women more susceptible than men, nor what puts a person at risk for these clots. These clots can occur, though rarely, in people who don’t get a vaccine. Scientists know that women are three times more likely to develop this type of clot without receiving the vaccine. Many researchers think this is because of birth control or other hormonal replacements that women take. 4. Why might the vaccines be causing blood clots? Researchers believe that this specific low-platelet clotting is similar to a reaction some individuals get when they receive a blood thinner called heparin, called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. Doctors sometimes use heparin to thin a person’s blood in the case of a heart attack or a blood clot when blood flow needs to be reestablished. But some people experience the opposite reaction, and their blood ends up clotting more instead. This happens because the body triggers an unwanted immune response after receiving heparin. In these patients, heparin attaches to a product released from platelets called platelet factor 4. When this happens, the immune system considers the combined platelet factor 4 and heparin a problem, so it creates antibodies in response. These antibodies attach to the heparin and platelet factor 4 complex, and the body – which now thinks it needs to repair an injury – causes more clotting while using up even more platelets. This results in the low platelet count seen in these patients. When doctors have looked at the blood of patients who developed clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca vaccine, it looked very similar to the blood of people who have the low-platelet clotting reaction to heparin. This has led scientists and doctors to believe that the same process might be leading to these clots caused by the two vaccines.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Mousumi Som, Oklahoma State University. Read more:Restart of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine: A doctor explains why benefits far outweigh risksNo, vaccine side effects don’t tell you how well your immune system will protect you from COVID-19 Mousumi Som works fr the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. She has received funding from Eli Lilly and NIAID for drug related research on COVID treatments. She is affiliated with the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners and the Osteopathic Founders Foundation. .

  • Police investigate Florida principal seen on video paddling 6-year-old student

    Police in Florida are investigating an elementary school principal who was filmed last month hitting a 6-year-old student with a wooden paddle. David Begnaud has the details.

  • Curious pup with head stuck in wheel saved by Montana firefighters. Photos show how

    “When we say we’ve seen almost everything, occasionally we still get surprised with something new, like this weekend,” firefighters said.

  • Archaeologists Just Unearthed an Ancient Bust of the Roman Emperor Augustus in a Small Italian Town

    The head was found during an excavation in Isernia.

  • Thomas Chabot with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens

    Thomas Chabot (Ottawa Senators) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 05/01/2021

  • Donatella Versace, Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Latest Endorsement to Fedez Is About Civil Rights

    Designers are showing support to the Italian rapper, husband of Chiara Ferragni, who has accused the national TV's censorship attempt of his speech condemning homophobia.