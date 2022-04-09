Former Citi Digital Asset Execs Launch Crypto-Focused Fund

Michael Bellusci
·2 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

A trio of former Citi executives formed a crypto-focused investment firm to help clients bet on digital assets.

Motus Capital Management is led by Alex Kriete, Greg Girasole, and Frank Cavallo. Kriete and Girasole were previously co-heads of Citi’s digital assets group, while Cavallo was a director and investment counselor overseeing about $8 billion in assets for the bank.

“In order to merge our goal of building the solutions our clients were asking for with our expertise in the crypto space, we left traditional finance to create Motus,” the firm told CoinDesk.

Motus sees an opportunity in the growth segment of the market, where larger investment funds aren’t able to purchase smaller market cap tokens for liquidity purposes, while sub-$100 million funds may “lack the guardrails we want, and economically their main incentive is gathering assets,” Cavallo said.

“We’ve decided not to make tradeoffs and instead align interests by putting enough skin in the game ourselves to incentivize both proper fiduciary controls and rightsizing the fund.” For Motus’ growth fund, Cavallo told CoinDesk he’d like it to be around $100 million in size, based on the current opportunity set identified.

For an income-focused strategy, Motus sees a “mismatch” between funding digital assets versus traditional finance. “Global banks have so much cash they pay zero or less for deposits. Meanwhile, the stablecoin market cap has quintupled since 2021, and investors still command high-single to double-digit returns for dollars or dollar-pegged assets.” Thus, an opportunity presents itself, Cavallo saodd.

Both the growth and income funds are limited to qualified purchasers.

Blockworks first reported Motus’ launch on Thursday, while Motus confirmed the $100M figure reported by Bloomberg Friday afternoon.

Read more: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Investing in Crypto Fund: Sources

Recommended Stories

  • New York Senate Authorizes NYDFS to 'Assess' Crypto Companies

    The New York State Senate is boosting the state’s Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) efforts to oversee the cryptocurrency sector. The Senate passed its fiscal year 2023 budget early Saturday, which included a provision tasking NYDFS with developing a new “assessment” or charge for the cryptocurrency companies it oversees to bring its oversight mandate in virtual currencies in line with how the regulator oversees more traditional banks and financial services firms.

  • Former Citigroup Executives Seek $100 Million for Crypto Hedge Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- A trio of former Citigroup Inc. executives who left the bank last month have formed Motus Capital Management, a firm that wants to make it easier for high-net-worth individuals to bet on cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedElizabeth Holmes Prosecutors Push Back on Her Bid for New TrialDH

  • Retail Crime Is Hurting Companies and Making Inflation Worse. What Investors Should Know.

    Consumer goods theft, worsened by the pandemic, is hitting companies’ financials, hurting their worker retention, and exacerbating inflationary pressure.

  • Blockchain Startup Zenith Chain Secures $35M Investment Funding

    Vilnius, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2022) - Zenith Chain, a Lithuania-based Blockchain Startup has signed an investment funding deal worth $35 million with GEM Digital Limited. This financial support is from Bahamian-based GEM Digital Limited, a digital asset investment firm.Zenith ChainTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/119937_a65d33d38437ba71_001full.jpg"The investment will serve as a medium to move the company from w

  • A convicted Haitian drug trafficker is brought to U.S. to face new narcotics charges

    A convicted Haitian cocaine smuggler who had assisted a U.S. investigation of drug trafficking in the administration of former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide has been brought once again to the United States to face new narcotics charges.

  • Crypto Outlook: Big Hack, Yellen Coming Around and Bitcoin to $500,000?

    The S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index (SPCBDM) ended the week at 3,925.70. "Last week, a new poll from Quinnipiac University showed that Americans below 50 are increasingly "bullish" about cryptocurrencies," TheStreet Crypto's Sabrina Toppa noted this week. "Among the nearly 2,000 Americans polled, 55% of 18 to 29 year old's were optimistic about crypto's future," the survey stated.

  • Cybertruck Makes Cameo At Tesla Austin Plant Opening

    Tesla delivered roughly a handful of Model Ys at its Texas factory launch Thursday night. Meanwhile, the EV maker continues to deal with a factory shutdown in Shanghai due to a surge in Covid cases. Tesla and state regulators in China also recalled more than 127,000 Model 3s to fix a semiconductor component.

  • Tesla May Start Mining Lithium as Musk Cites Battery Metal Cost

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly two years after Tesla Inc. outlined a plan to start mining for lithium, its chief Elon Musk signaled the electric car giant might finally take the plunge due to the skyrocketing cost of the battery metal.Most Read from BloombergNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedElizabeth Holmes Prosecutors Push Back on Her Bid for New

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $16,000 in These 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    In times of volatility, it's never a bad idea to turn your attention to more stable dividend stocks.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 90% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    We’ve wrapped up the first week of April, and it feels like the April Fools’ pranks are still with us. Market headwinds have multiplied and receded, all at once. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic writes: “Equities risk-reward is not as poor as it is currently fashionable to believe... While the exogenous geopolitical crisis continues to present a binary set of outcomes, the activity momentum ahead of this shock was resilient, even

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    A big decline in the technology-driven Nasdaq is the ideal time to invest in these innovative companies.

  • This Cheap Dividend Stock Is on the Top of My List of Stocks to Buy

    An inexpensive valuation and excellent earnings prospects have attracted me to this well-known retailer.

  • ‘Recession shock’: Bank of America is the latest major institution to deliver a grim warning for the future

    Banks, billionaires, and investors are warning that the writing is on the wall for a recession to strike.

  • Artificial Intelligence Is Here; 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    It’s the nature of investing to look for the ‘next new thing,’ the company or technology or product that will bring the next sea-change to its industry – and with it, windfall profits. A look at history will show that these developments are often unpredictable, but they can be recognized early. The advent of digital tech in the late 90s provides a good example of the possible gains and risks. The survivors of the dot.com bubble have prospered mightily. Now, artificial intelligence – AI, or machi

  • The Japanese company behind a $777,000 flying motorbike is planning to go public, reports say

    ALI technologies' president said the XTURISMO, which can reach a top speed of 80km/h, would prove popular in the Middle East.

  • Missed Out On Tesla? My Best Stock-Split Stock to Buy And Hold

    Tesla has posted incredible stock gains since its last split, but this monster growth stock looks like a better buy.

  • Here's How Cresco Labs Stacks Up Against Trulieve and Curaleaf

    Pot producer Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) made headlines last month when it announced plans to acquire multi-state operator Columbia Care in a deal worth $2 billion. The transaction promises to create a "new leader in cannabis" and will undoubtedly put rivals Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) on alert. The three charts below help to illustrate the differences between the three marijuana stocks based on their revenue, margins, and overall presence in the U.S. market.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Continued to Slump on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 4.5%. While the stock was no doubt caught up in the broader market downdraft, bearish comments by a Wall Street analyst about the state of the industry added further pressure to the share price. Truist analyst William Stein painted a bleak picture for the semiconductor industry, at least in the near term, according to The Fly.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    A great company might have a terrible stock if it's trading at unsustainable valuations, while a mediocre company might have a great stock if it's significantly undervalued. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three of those stocks. Snowflake's stock price has declined nearly 50% from its all-time high of $401.89 last November.