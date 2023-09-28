Former city administrator in Iowa sentenced after falsifying police officers' records

The former city administrator of northwest Iowa's Lake City will pay fines but not serve any additional jail time after he pleaded guilty to less-serious charges involving falsification of documents.

Eric Wood, 58, was sentenced Sept. 18 after he had pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with records and one count of non-felonious misconduct in office.

Wood had been arrested in September 2022 and originally faced charges including obstructing prosecution, perjury, suborning perjury ― inducing someone to lie under legal oath ― and felonious misconduct while in office.

An investigation by the Sac County Sheriff's Office concluded Wood in fall 2020 had signed forms for two then-newly hired Lake City police officers that contained false information about their qualifications, according to a news release.

Wood faced two years' incarceration on each of the tampering-with-records charges he pleaded guilty to and a year for the non-felonious misconduct charge. But Wood's sentence was suspended and he instead received a year of probation.

Wood also must pay more than $2,000 in fines, plus other expenses including court costs.

Police officers no longer on Lake City force

The police officers involved, Aaron Alspach and Anthony Snyder, were initially charged last year with one count each of felonious misconduct in office and one count of perjury.

Alspach, 47, pleaded guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor charge of tampering with records and was sentenced Sept. 26 to a year of probation and ordered to pay $855 fine and other expenses, including court costs.

Snyder, 46, pleaded guilty to a serious misdemeanor charge of non-felonious misconduct in office and was sentenced Sept. 18 to a year of probation — with a $300 enrollment fee — a ordered to pay a $430 fine and other expenses including court costs.

Alspach was removed from the Lake City police force in October 2021 following a special City Council meeting at the recommendation of Wood, according to local radio station KCIM. Alspach had failed to complete his training at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy more than a year after being hired, the radio station reported at the time.

Snyder was employed by the Atlantic Police Department at the time of his arrest, after having joined the department in February 2022. The department said Snyder had been placed on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation, according to a news release.

As of Thursday afternoon, Snyder was listed on the department's website as an officer.

Atlantic police Chief Devin Hogue told the Des Moines Register on Thursday that Snyder is still employed. He said he has been waiting for a recommendation from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy regarding Snyder's certification.

Phillip Sitter covers suburban growth and development for the Des Moines Register. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on Twitter @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Former Lake City administrator sentenced after falsifying police records