Former City of Charlotte sanitation worker sentenced to 15 years after trafficking bust

A former City of Charlotte sanitation worker will spend the next 15 years behind bars.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Gary Davis has been sentenced for trafficking. He was involved in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the district, according to the DOJ.

ALSO READ: Postal worker accused of stealing gun from mail

Federal officials also seized a Maybach, two Mercedes, two Lexuses. a Corvette and $300,000.

Channel 9 has reached out to the City of Charlotte but has not heard back.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte business owner indicted in $1.2M COVID loan fraud scheme)