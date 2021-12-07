Former city clerk charged after audit

Dec. 7—PROMISE CITY — One day after a special audit investigation into a tiny Iowa town revealed over $56,000 of improper disbursements, the clerk who oversaw the books was criminally charged.

Debra Lynn Eccleston, 54, of Promise City, has been charged with first-degree theft and forgery. She had received the same charges a year ago relating to the case, but prosecutors had that case dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be brought again in the future.

A 173-page report released last week from Iowa Auditor Rob Sand serves as the backbone for the criminal charges. The report from Sand's office covers a period from Feb. 1, 2012 through Aug. 31, 2020. City officials requested the special investigation.

In all, $56,549.07 in disbursements were considered improper by auditors, while another $2,172.72 were not supported by documents.

The auditor's report states improper disbursements included $13,211.59 of unauthorized payroll amounts to Eccleston and another city employee, and another $11,761.99 of unauthorized reimbursements to Eccleston.

There were also $17,067.69 in Walmart purchases by Eccleston considered personal, and $9,665.19 to Alliant Energy for Eccleston's personal accounts.

Some of the disbursements appeared to benefit a business run by Eccleston's partner called Look, Buy & Enjoy, which does business as The Hungry Cow at the Book Barn in Centerville.

Eccleston is being held on a $15,000 bond. An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 21.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.