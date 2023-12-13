Former city clerk pleads guilty to wire fraud

Dec. 13—The former city clerk for Bovill and Lapwai pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges Monday in U.S. District Court.

Tracy Lynn Prior allegedly embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the cities for which she worked. She pleaded guilty to all four counts of wire fraud.

In both of those positions, Prior had access to financial accounts of the cities and was required to keep accurate financial records.

According to court documents, Prior schemed to defraud Bovill of approximately $156,760. She used the internet and wires to transfer money from the city's U.S. Bank accounts to her personal credit cards or Paypal accounts.

She allegedly spent the city's money on gambling, jewelry and other personal expenses. She hid these transactions by failing to record them and falsely reporting the expenditures to the city.

Court documents say that while she was employed as Lapwai's city clerk, Prior defrauded Lapwai of $287,885 and used the internet and wires to transfer money from the city's Umpqua Bank accounts to her personal credit cards or Paypal accounts. She also allegedly spent that money on gambling, jewelry and other personal expenses.

She hid these transactions by failing to record them and altering bank statements.

The maximum penalty for these charges are 20 years of prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prior's sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 5.