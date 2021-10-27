Former City College bursar stole nearly $500K in checks meant for students: D.A.

The former bursar at City College stole nearly $500,000 in checks that should have gone to students, using the cash to pay for luxury goods and trips to Italy and Aruba, prosecutors said Tuesday.

As bursar at the founding institution of CUNY, Joseph Boselli, 58, was responsible for overseeing all tuition collected by the Harlem school, but abused that role to steal about 900 checks intended for students who were owed money, the Manhattan D.A.’s office alleged.

The checks, written between 2012 and 2017 and ranging from $4 to $3,318, were cut for students who either got a stipend or scholarship, or had pre-paid their tuition before the school received loan money.

Boselli cashed the checks for trips to Milan, Aruba, San Francisco, and Jacksonville, Fla., and to buy items from Gucci, online jeweler Blue Nile and Luxury Goods Italia S.P.A, according to a criminal complaint.

He often forged the students’ signatures and wrote, “pay to the order of Joseph Boselli,” prosecutors said. And when students e-mailed him with questions about their missing money, he stalled by suggesting the matter was under investigation, prosecutors said.

At least twice, Boselli arranged for the non-profit City College Fund to cut a check to cover the missing cash, prosecutors said.

The Manhattan D.A. and state Inspector General’s office started investigating in 2017.

Boselli, who started working as the bursar in 2011, was placed on administrative leave in September 2017 and fired in October 2019, prosecutors said. He was paid a salary of $128,485, public records show.

“Many New Yorkers who take advantage of the world-class public education at their doorsteps still face enormous financial burdens thanks to the high cost of living here,” Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance said. “The last thing students and their families need to worry about is university employees stealing money that is rightfully owed to them.”

Boselli, who lives in Hartsdale, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of grand larceny, scheme to defraud and offering a false instrument for filing; the charges are ineligible for bail.

He’s expected to take a plea deal in exchange for a recommended two to six years in prison, Assistant D.A. Jessica Olive said at his arraignment.

His lawyer, Alain Massena, declined to comment.