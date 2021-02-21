Former city cop charged in insurrection

Paul B. Johnson, The High Point Enterprise, N.C.

Feb. 20—HIGH POINT — A Thomasville woman charged with being part of a self-styled militia that organized members to storm the Capitol Jan. 6 is a former High Point Police Department officer.

Laura Steele, 52, and five other individuals who authorities say are associated with a group called the Oath Keepers, which includes many former military and law enforcement members, were arrested and charged last week for their roles in the insurrection. Among the others charged is Steele's brother, Graydon Young, 54, of Florida, who encouraged her to join Oath Keepers in the days before going to Washington, according to the indictment.

Although a total of only nine Oath Keepers have been charged so far, the indictment indicates that more than 40 came to Washington just on one bus from North Carolina.

The 21-page federal court indictment says that members of the Oath Keepers organized to go to Washington with weapons and participated in the storming of the Capitol last month to try to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote that made Joe Biden president over former President Donald Trump.

The indictment says that one member of the group, Jessica Watkins, 38, of Ohio, told an Oath Keepers recruit in November that if Biden became president, "our way of life as we know it is over. Our Republic would be over. Then it is our duty as Americans to fight, kill and die for our rights."

On Jan. 6 Steele and the others "prepared themselves for battle before heading to the Capitol by equipping themselves with communication devices and donning reinforced vests, helmets, and goggles," the indictment said.

The indictment says the group stormed up the east side of the Capitol and entered the building and eventually ended up in the Capitol Rotunda.

While they were in the Rotunda, someone told Watkins via an app that turns a cellphone into a walkie talkie, "You are executing citizen's arrest. Arrest this assembly, we have probable cause for acts of treason, election fraud."

Steele and the others are charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, destruction of government property and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and tampering with documents or proceedings.

Police Lt. Matt Truitt told The High Point Enterprise that Steele hasn't been with the department in about two decades.

"I started at HPPD in 2004, and Laura Steele was not employed with us then," Truitt said.

She is married to retired High Point Police Department Assistant Chief Kenneth Steele.

Kenneth Steele retired effective Jan. 1 but worked only a few days into December, Truitt told The Enterprise.

When she worked with the High Point Police Department, Steele served as a school resource officer 20 years ago.

She was involved in two pepper spray incidents with students arrested on a disorderly conduct charge in February 2001, one with a 16-year-old student at Southwest Guilford High School and another with an 11-year-old student at Southwest Guilford Middle School. A police investigation cleared Steele in both incidents, The Enterprise reported at the time.

Steele received praise from the police and community for her role in a campaign to deter drunken driving by students, including holding large outdoor student assemblies with mock accident scenes to dramatize the dangers of driving while intoxicated or impaired.

Steele later served in the police patrol bureau.

In the indictment, Steele is charged with being part of storming the Capitol with the intent of insurrection, according to federal authorities.

"The Oath Keepers are a large but loosely organized collection of individuals, some of whom are associated with militias," according to the indictment. "Some members of the Oath Keepers believe that the federal government has been co-opted by a cabal of elites actively trying to strip American citizens of their rights. Though the Oath Keepers will accept anyone as members, they explicitly focus on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement and first-responder personnel."

The indictment accuses Steele and the other Oath Keepers of attending or scheduling training events to teach and learn paramilitary combat tactics for the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

The indictment says that Steele on Jan. 3 emailed the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers with a membership application with the intent of taking part in events at the Capitol Jan. 6. Steele left for Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul

Recommended Stories

  • 3 dead in New Orleans area gun store shootout

    The person believed to be the initial shooter was killed, authorities said.

  • ‘This is my country.’ Pro-Trump Miami doctor charged with hate crime for attacking Hispanic man

    A Mount Sinai Medical Center anesthesiologist has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after police say she attacked a Hispanic man at a Hialeah Publix, vandalizing his car, calling him a racial slur and vowing to “get rid of every single one of you.”

  • Videos show California sheriffs' fatal shooting of Black man

    Sheriffs in Orange County, California are releasing multiple videos of a September incident where a Black man was shot and killed after being questioned about jaywalking. Law enforcement says he was reaching for an officer's gun. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

  • Why Biden is standing firm on budget pick Neera Tanden despite pushback from left and right

    Neera Tanden, tapped to lead the powerful Office of Management and Budget, has faced a thorny confirmation process due to past tweets and statements.

  • Two killed in Mandalay city in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests

    Protesters took to the streets in cities and towns across Myanmar with members of ethnic minorities, poets, rappers and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release from detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. Tensions escalated quickly in Mandalay where police and soldiers confronted striking shipyard workers and other protesters.

  • Three dead and two wounded after mass shooting at Louisiana gun shop

    Argument broke out when suspect had loaded weapon in store, police say

  • Ron Kim, a New York Democrat who's called out Cuomo's nursing home coverup for months, says it's time for the governor to face the music

    The progressive Democrat talked with Insider about fighting for the truth about New York's nursing home deaths, and facing Cuomo's wrath.

  • Entire California school board out after disparaging parents on accidental Zoom broadcast

    Members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District board of trustees used profanity to refer to parents.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis faces backlash from Florida Democrats after he says flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh

    "The guy was an absolute legend," DeSantis said of the late, controversial conservative radio host. "He was a friend of mine and just a great person."

  • Another GOP Rep Fled Texas—Via Private Jet—at Height of Deep Freeze Crisis

    KPRC 2Texas state lawmaker Gary Gates lost power at his Fort Bend County home on Tuesday evening, and on Wednesday morning he hopped on his private jet to the magical land of Orlando, Florida.His ill-timed escape came on the same day Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his family flew to Cancun, just as the extreme winter storm was unfolding into a once-in-a-generation crisis in Texas. Millions were left without power or running water as temperatures dipped below freezing, killing at least 30 people.Gates, a Republican, said he made the decision after his pipes burst, 30 percent of his home flooded and he began to see mold.“My wife is still recovering from an illness she has been battling for two weeks, and the room of my adult daughter, who is mentally handicapped and still lives with us, flooded,” Gates said.Ted Cruz Went to Cancun. This Rapper Gave Out Free Water to Houston.Gates told local TV station KPRC 2 Houston in an interview that he needed to get to a place where he would have “dependable power, dependable internet and dependable phone service” in order to continue his professional duties.He couldn’t go stay with his other daughter, he said, who had also lost power. Apparently Florida was the next best solution.But adding confusion to an already baffling decision, a reporter from the Fort Bend Star tweeted that Gates’ chief of staff told him Gates flew to Orlando for a business meeting.I spoke to @GatesforTexas chief of staff today. Gates, owner of Gatesco Inc, a property manager of several apartment buildings in Houston, was on a business trip and meeting with a “major vendor” in Orlando and is returning tomorrow. https://t.co/OzhgrIIbGj— Stefan Modrich (@StefanJModrich) February 18, 2021 The lawmaker said he did attend a meeting with a vendor for his property management business while in Florida, but denied that it was pre-planned. He also said the Fort Bend Star’s source was not his actual chief of staff.“So many of the constituents were in the same predicament and they did not have the chance to take a flight and leave town,” Cynthia Ginyard, chairwoman of the Fort Bend County Democrats, told KPRC 2.“No, you can’t raise the temperature. No, you can’t bring back the water. But you can be there,” she said.Constituents were also enraged when they found out about their representative’s flight.“It really would have been nice to have a state representative helping on the ground, working at a warming center, packing food, etc. rather than immediately (flying) off on a private plane when the going got tough,” Brian Walz a constituent of Gates’ told The Houston Chronicle. “My neighbors didn’t get to do that when her pipe burst.”“I guess Gates took Senator Cruz’s lead,” the Chronicle reported that one person wrote on Facebook.The lawmaker returned home on Friday.‘Man-Made Disaster’: Texas Death Toll Keeps Growing From Brutal Cold Snap Cruz and Gates aren’t the only Republican leaders coming under fire during the winter storm.Democrats went nuclear on Friday, accusing Republican state leaders of leaving Texas vulnerable to a disaster by years of neglect and corporate fealty.“Republicans... have walked out on the state of Texas either through their incompetence or literally, like Ted Cruz flying to the beaches of Mexico when everybody here is freezing without power and without water,” Rep. Julián Castro (D-TX), the former mayor of San Antonio, told MSNBC.Republicans in Texas adopted a market-driven approach to utilities, resulting in a uniquely isolated power grid that is unconnected to other state grids and not beholden to federal regulations. GOP state lawmakers have previously opposed mandatory winterizing of grids.Conservative governor Greg Abbott also hand-picked appointees to the Public Utility Commission, which regulates the state’s energy grid manager, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Those appointees promptly ditched a multi-year contract with a non-profit watchdog that independently monitored the commission’s work and helped enforce state protocols, like weatherization guidelines, The Houston Chronicle reported.Abbott walked back his initial accusation that the crisis was sparked by a breakdown in renewal energy sources but he has continued to blamed ERCOT for the crisis.Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) said Republicans like Abbott were “almost cartoonishly blaming the Green New Deal”—referring to proposed climate legislation that is not yet law.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republican former Senator Bob Dole gets visit from Biden after cancer diagnosis

    U.S. President Joe Biden visited former Senator Bob Dole on Saturday, the White House said, two days after the Kansas Republican announced that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. "He's doing well," Biden told reporters later on Saturday as he emerged from a church service. Prior to that, Biden paid a visit to the Watergate complex in Washington where the 97-year-old Dole lives.

  • Family devastated by loss, comforted to bring home remains of missing father Cory Dale Moore

    Cory Dale Moore, 32, had been missing since September 3, 2020.

  • United Airlines says it's investigating the leak of Ted Cruz's Cancun flight information

    Cruz has drawn sharp backlash for flying to Cancun with his family as a devastating winter storm ravaged Texas.

  • Parents at Ted Cruz’s daughter’s exclusive Texas school demand they quarantine as family is pictured maskless on beach

    Senator accused of displaying ‘hypocritical behaviour’

  • Naomi Osaka's boyfriend didn't know she was a tennis star before they met and revealed he felt 'really out of place' at the 2019 US Open

    Rapper Cordae told GQ he could only name tennis players like Venus and Serena Williams before meeting his current girlfriend, Naomi Osaka.

  • Hillary Clinton mocks Ted Cruz after he reportedly left his pet dog, Snowflake, behind amid Texas' storm

    A viral picture taken by Houston-based journalist, Michael Hardy, showed Ted Cruz's dog looking out from the family's "dark" and "uninhabited" home.

  • Plane debris falls on Denver suburbs during fiery emergency landing

    Debris from a US passenger jet fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing on Saturday, with one very large piece narrowly missing a home. The United Airlines flight was bound for Honolulu when it suffered a right engine failure shortly after take off from Denver International Airport. Large pieces of debris could be seen falling from the sky in Broomfield, a suburb north of Denver, before the aircraft was able to return safely to the airport. Remarkably, nobody aboard or on the ground was reported injured, Broomfield Police Department said. Photos posted by the police department showed large, circular pieces of debris from the Boeing 777-200 leaning against a house in the suburb about 25 miles north of Denver.

  • Tesla's bitcoin investment reportedly made more profit this year than car sales in the whole of 2020

    EV-company Tesla's infamous $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase will have made more returns than the company's car sales revenue in 2020, The Times of London reported.

  • From presidential contender with an Emmy and a book deal to disgrace: The rise and fall of Andrew Cuomo

    An Emmy, a best-selling book and potential presidential nomination: Andrew Cuomo was basking in a media-driven political paradise as the coronavirus ravaged New York. But less than a year later the governor has fallen from a tremendous height. While Mr Cuomo filled a vacuum left by Donald Trump’s fumbling, New York state was underreporting Covid-19 deaths in care homes. Almost half of deaths in these facilities were missing from public tolls until the end of January. The official count increased from 8,500 to more than 15,000, or a third of the entire state’s deaths. Mr Cuomo is facing intense scrutiny: Just how much did he know about the crisis unfolding in nursing homes last year?

  • Like Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie will raise her son without a royal title

    Similar to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child, Archie, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August, won't have a royal title.