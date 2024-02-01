Former city council member in Atlantic city charged with mail-in ballot fraud

CAMDEN – A former member of Atlantic City's local government and political organizer was arrested Thursday for his role in procuring, casting and tabulating fraudulent mail-in ballots submitted in the November 8, 2022, general election, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Craig Callaway, 64, a former member and president of the City Council of Atlantic City and a political organizer who assisted campaigns for elected offices in New Jersey, is charged with one count of depriving, defrauding, and attempting to deprive and defraud the residents of New Jersey of a fair and impartially conducted election process by the fraudulent procurement, casting and tabulation of ballots, Sellinger said.

“Holding free and fair elections is a bedrock principle of our democracy,” Sellinger said. “Today’s charge reflect our office’s commitment to hold to account those who try to undermine the electoral process.”

FBI Newark Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy acknowledged that voter fraud chips away at faith people have in the system.

“We’re unable as American citizens to hold our government accountable if our votes are compromised," Dennehy said. "The FBI and our law enforcement partners understand the gravity of protecting the process and will bring those criminals who break the law to justice.”

Approximately one month before the Nov. 8, 2022, general election, Callaway and others working at Callaway’s direction approached numerous individuals in Atlantic City, promising to pay them $30 to $50 to act as purported authorized messengers for voters who supposedly wanted to vote by mail, according to court documents.

After receiving Vote-By-Mail Applications from Callaway or his subordinates, these purported messengers entered the Atlantic County clerk’s office carrying between one to four completed applications, the documents said. As instructed by Callaway or his subordinates, these individuals provided county clerk’s office personnel proof of identification and signed the Vote-By-Mail Applications in the authorized messenger portion before handing those signed applications to office personnel. The purported messengers waited while office personnel processed the applications and, if the applications were approved, provided to the purported messengers mail-in ballots for the voters listed on the applications.

According to Sellinger, under New Jersey law, a messenger is required to deliver any mail-in ballot they received directly to the voter who requested the ballots, and certify that they would do so. However, after receiving mail-in ballots, these purported messengers left the county clerk’s office and instead gave the ballots to Callaway or his subordinates.

Many of the mail-in ballots collected by Callaway or his subordinates were ultimately cast in the names of people who have confirmed that they did not vote in the 2022 General Election – either in person or by submitting a mail-in ballot – and that they did not authorize Callaway, his subordinates or anyone else, to cast ballots for them, according to court documents. Many of these mail-in ballots were counted in the election.

Callaway's charge of the procuring, casting and tabulating fraudulent ballots carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest, Sellinger said.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Political organizer charged with mail-in ballot fraud in 2022 election