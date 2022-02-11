Former City Councilman Adam McFadden sentenced to 18 months prison for fraud crimes

A federal judge Friday sentenced former City Councilman Adam McFadden to 18 months for fraud crimes, including stealing more than $130,000 from programs that helped underprivileged children.

"In my mind a prison sentence is absolutely appropriate and has to be imposed," said U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford in sentencing McFadden. "The reality is actions have consequences."

McFadden previously headed an organization, Quad A for Kids, which provided the after-school services for children from impoverished neighborhoods. McFadden admitted that he created fake invoices for the organization, stealing more than $130,000 that otherwise could have been used for services for the youth.

Adam McFadden, left, heads into Federal Court in downtown Rochester Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

The nonprofit provided programs to 500 area children in five city schools. McFadden led the organization for nearly 15 years. A special audit of its operations focused on McFadden's tenure uncovered the wrongdoing.

McFadden cooperated and testified against George Moses, the former board chairman of Rochester Housing Authority who committed his own fraud against nonprofits designed to help low-income residents and neighborhoods. Moses has been convicted of 28 crimes and is awaiting sentencing.

Without cooperation, McFadden faced a sentence of 27 to 33 months under recommended federal sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors recommended a lesser sentence because of his cooperation.

McFadden pleaded guilty to his crimes, also admitting to fraud with tax filings in 2015 and two subsequent years. He also admitted to being the illicit beneficiary of a $87,500 contract from Rochester Housing Charities. The contract was filtered through another company, then a company headed by McFadden received 75% of the $87,500.

