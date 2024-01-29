Former city councilman Paul Vallone dead at 56, Queens mourns

Former city councilman and education advocate Paul Vallone is dead at 56.

Mayor Adams remembered Vallone as a “fighter” for the blue-collar Queens community he represented.

“In that role and as a member of our administration, he was a committed advocate for veterans — serving those who have served our country,” Adams said in a statement. “It was an honor to serve alongside him, and I know New Yorkers will join me in keeping the Vallone family in your hearts today.”

At the time of his death, Vallone served in the Adams administration as deputy commissioner for external affairs within the city’s Department of Veteran Services.

Vallone died from a heart attack Saturday night, according to the Queens Chronicle. He was married and had three sons.

Queens Civic Congress president Warren Schreiber called Vallone’s death “a big blow” to the community. He told the Chronicle Vallone was “upbeat” at an event the two attended together shortly before the community leader died.

Vallone spent eight years on the City Council, where improving education in northeast Queens was a high priority. That reportedly included working to reinstate the New York City Council Merit Scholarship, known also as the Peter F. Vallone Academic Scholarship.

Vallone came from a civic-minded family, starting with his grandfather Charles Vallone Sr., who’s a former civil court judge. His father, Peter Vallone Sr., was the City Council’s first speaker. Paul’s brother, Peter Jr., has been both a councilman and a civil court judge.