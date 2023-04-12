Former city department head found guilty on child sex abuse charges

FALL RIVER — Christopher Gallagher, the city’s former director of buildings and grounds, was found guilty last week in Taunton District Court on child sex abuse charges.

Gallagher, 56, of North Dartmouth, was sentenced to 2 ½ years in the Bristol House of Corrections with 1 ½ years suspended and ordered to serve one year.

Arrested on two counts of indecent assault and battery of a person under 14 years old in April 2021, Gallagher resigned from his city position the same day he was arraigned from his department head job he’d held since 2016.

He was freed at the time of his arraignment on $5,000 bail.

Gallagher had previously worked as a project manager for the Fall River Department of Community Maintenance after he was hired in January 2010.

In addition to being remanded for one year in prison, Gallagher must register as a sex offender and had to agree to a judge’s order that he undergo sex offender evaluation and receive treatment as deemed necessary, according to court records.

Gallagher’s trial began on April 3 and lasted three days before a jury verdict and sentencing.

