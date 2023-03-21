Former city IT employee pleads guilty to charge

Mar. 20—A former network administrator for the city of St. Joseph has pleaded guilty to using his computer access to look up information on other municipal employees.

Paul Flury, 64, was sentenced to two years of probation for misuse of official information, a misdemeanor.

Flury originally filed a plea of not guilty but changed that decision Thursday in court.

The city's IT department discovered evidence Flury looked up private information on police officers and reviewed the city manager's emails in November, according to court documents.

Flury is no longer employed by the city.

