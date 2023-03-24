Former City of Pittsburgh employee charged for allegedly passing fraudulent checks

According to Pittsburgh Police, a former employee of the City of Pittsburgh Finance Office is behind bars after passing fraudulent checks.

According to the criminal complaint, two checks totaling about $50,000 were altered and paid to a business owned by that former employee.

Gregory Fleming, 59, is facing significant charges. Pittsburgh Police said he was paying his own real estate taxes with the altered checks.

According to the complaint, the checks were altered by adding “pay to the order of RE Tax Management Services.” Police said Fleming is the sole owner of the business and admitted to police that it was a “front” to hide the checks.

The complaint went on to say that Fleming told superiors in the department what he’d done. He was initially suspended, then fired.

He turned himself in to police and is facing two counts each of theft by deception and forgery. Both are felonies.

