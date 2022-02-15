Former Clark County Auditor's Office employee indicted for theft in office

Feb. 15—A former employee of the Clark County Auditor's Office has been indicted on the charge of theft in office.

Robert Vanderhorst, 63, was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court, according to court records. As of Tuesday morning, he was not listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

"The indictment of a longtime Clark County auditor's office employee Bob Vanderhorst represents a shocking betrayal of every Clark County citizen and every employee of my office," said Clark County Auditor John Federer.

Vanderhorst, who first joined the Clark County Auditor's Office in 1991, was fired Jan. 12. Federer said he fired Vanderhorst the day he "learned of the allegations."

According to the auditor's office, an employee in October 2021 noticed inappropriate vendor payouts in the financial management system.

Vanderhorst was indicted on a third-degree felony for theft in office, meaning the value of property or services allegedly stolen is more than $7,500 and less than $150,000, according to the Ohio revised Code.

The auditor's office did not reveal the specific amount missing, citing the ongoing investigation of the theft, but said that money allegedly was stolen from an account funded by fees charged for real estate transactions and not public tax dollars.

"Vanderhorst appears to have used his intimate knowledge, tenure, and trust to steal from our office," Federer said.

State investigators visited the auditor's office and Vanderhorst's home last month to collect evidence, according to the Clark County Auditor's Office. An investigation is ongoing by the state auditor's office.

"Robert is cooperating fully with the investigation to make sure the county has the full picture," said Jon Rion, the attorney representing Vanderhorst.

Rion's office confirmed that Vanderhorst is expected to appear in court on Friday morning in Clark County for his arraignment.

Federer said his office is implementing policies and procedures to prevent fraud: reinforcement of checks and balances with check writing, training measures "so that tenured employees cannot use that position as a weapon against other employees to perpetrate fraud," and a new schedule for regularly confirming all vendors are registered with the county.

Federer created a website with the help of a communications consulting firm that he said has been paid out of his own pocket to outline details about the alleged theft.