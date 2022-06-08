Former Clark County coach, teaching assistant pleads not guilty to charge of sexually assaulting student

NEILLSVILLE – A former Greenwood basketball coach and teaching assistant pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to charges of sexual assault of a student.

Dylan M. North, 25, of Greenwood, faces charges of exposing a child to harmful material, child enticement and two counts of sexual assault of a child by school staff.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 21, a Clark County sheriff's detective spoke with the mother of a 16-year-old girl who said she was exchanging messages with North on Snapchat. The mother said the messages were of the type between a boyfriend and girlfriend and that the girl was in a relationship with North.

The girl told the detective she and North were close friends but didn't go anywhere together or date, according to the complaint. She said she would send North a picture every day on Snapchat but denied anything sexual happened between them.

The 16-year-old girl later admitted she and North met in his car after a volleyball game, that they kissed and that North inappropriately touched her, according to the complaint. She said North asked if she took nude photos but didn't ask her for one.

The teen said she and North met another time in his car and also once at her home after a football game when her parents were away, where the two had sexual contact, according to the complaint. She said they stopped getting together after Oct. 15, when a witness reported them to the school office.

The detective also spoke to a 17-year-old girl who said North asked her on Snapchat to send stuff "adults shouldn't see," prosecutors allege in the complaint. She said she sent him photos that were mostly of her breasts, and North send her pictures of his genitals.

Greenwood School District Administrator Todd Felhofer told the detective North was a basketball coach for the district from 2015 to 2020 and a special education assistant from August 2019 until Nov. 4 when the district put him on paid leave. North resigned his position with the district in January.

Story continues

If convicted, North could face up to 40½ years in prison.

MORE NEWS: Wood County inspections: One restaurant requires re-inspection, five have no violations

MORE NEWS: Here's where you can find your favorite Marshfield food trucks this summer

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: Former Clark County coach pleads not guilty to sex assault of student