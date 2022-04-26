Former Clark County coach, teaching assistant appears in court on charges of sexual assault of a student

NEILLSVILLE - A former Greenwood basketball coach and teaching assistant made his initial appearance Tuesday in Clark County Circuit Court to face charges of sexual assault of a student.

Dylan M. North, 25, of Eaton, gave up his right to a preliminary hearing on the charges of exposing a child to harmful material, child enticement and two counts of sexual assault of a child by school staff. During a preliminary hearing, a judge listens to a limited amount of testimony and decides whether there is enough evidence to move forward in the case.

After North gave up his right to a preliminary hearing, Clark County Circuit Judge Lyndsey Brunnette found enough evidence to move forward with the case. She scheduled North's next appearance for June 8.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 21, a Clark County sheriff's detective spoke with the mother of a 16-year-old girl who she said was exchanging messages with North on Snapchat. The mother said the messages were of the type between a boyfriend and girlfriend and that the girl was in a relationship with North.

The girl told the detective she and North were close friends but didn't go anywhere together or date, according to the complaint. She said she would send North a picture every day on Snapchat but denied anything sexual happened between them.

The 16-year-old girl later admitted she and North met in his car after a volleyball game, that they kissed and that North inappropriately touched her, according to the complaint. She said North asked if she took nude photos but didn't ask her for one.

The teen said she and North met another time in his car and also once at her home after a football game when her parents were away, where the two had sexual contact, according to the complaint. She said they stopped getting together after Oct. 15, when a witness reported them to the school office.

The detective also spoke to a 17-year-old girl who said North asked her on Snapchat to send stuff "adults shouldn't see," prosecutors allege in the complaint. She said she sent him photos that were mostly of her breasts, and North sent her pictures of his genitals.

Greenwood School District Administrator Todd Felhofer told the detective North was a basketball coach for the district from 2015 to 2020 and a special education assistant from August 2019 until Nov. 4, when the district put him on paid leave. North resigned his position with the district in January.

If convicted, North could face up to 40½ years in prison.

