Former Clark County prosecutor nominated to lead Ohio Department of Public Safety

Dec. 8—A former Clark County prosecutor will be nominated by Gov. Mike DeWine as the next director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Andy Wilson, who served as the Clark County prosecuting attorney from 2011 to 2019, currently serves as the governor's senior advisor for criminal justice policy, according to a governor's office release.

"Andy Wilson has been an invaluable asset to Ohio prosecutors and law enforcement throughout his distinguished career in public service," said DeWine in a release. "Andy has been a trusted advisor on criminal justice issues, and I look forward to him serving as director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety."

Pending confirmation by the Ohio Senate, Wilson will succeed Tom Stickrath, who is retiring at the end of the year, according to the release.

Wilson began his career as an assistant prosecutor in Clark County in 2002, specializing in prosecuting individuals who committed sex crimes and violence against children.

In January 2011, Wilson was appointed to serve as the Clark County prosecutor and was later elected to that position for two subsequent terms, the release said.