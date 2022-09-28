Former Clarksville school nurse pleads guilty to 25 counts of child pornography

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that former Northeast High School (NEHS) nurse, Leon Hensley, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to 25 counts of attempting to produce child pornography, and enticing or coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

A DOJ news release states that Hensley was first charged and arrested in May 2021. Allegations were made that he sent a digital image of a nude adult female to a minor female in Clarksville, via text message. He later asked her to help him by posing for a photoshoot.

The investigation turned up numerous images all showing sexual exploitation of children, numerous electronic devices and image files containing unidentified females in hospital rooms, airports, tanning rooms, and upskirt videos of adult and minor women.

The initial search of Hensley's phone resulted in the discovery of nude images, later identified as minor female students at NEHS.

It also appears that several hundred photos were taken from a concealed camera in the private student bathroom in the nurse's station in NEHS, positioned at toilet seat level in an attempt to capture genitalia, said the DOJ release.

The location on some other photos shows they were taken at Tennova Healthcare − Clarksville, Hensley's prior place of employment.

Hensley faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison on each count, and up to life, when he is sentenced on Feb. 3, 2023.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations; the U.S. Secret Service; the FBI; and the Clarksville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Morrison is prosecuting the case.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Former Clarksville school nurse pleads guilty to child pornography