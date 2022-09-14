Former Clarksville U.S. Marine Corps recruiter charged in second sex crimes case

Libby Cunningham, The Evening News and the Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind.
·3 min read

Sep. 13—SOUTHERN INDIANA — A former Clarksville-based United States Marine Corps. recruiter is facing additional sex crimes charges after first being charged in a separate case in Clark County.

Police found evidence of at least one other victim after investigating the cellphones of Steven Robinson following an incident in August.

In both cases he's accused of using his position as a Marine recruiter to groom minors. The charges in the second case stem from cellphones Jeffersonville Police placed into evidence and were granted a search warrant to investigate. Robinson, 24, was back in court Tuesday.

In this case, he 's facing two felony 5 child seduction charges. He's also facing four felony 6 child pornography charges.

In the first case Robinson is charged with one count of child seduction, a Level 5 felony; two counts of Level 6 possession of child pornography and one misdemeanor count of false informing in a separate case.

Jeffersonville Detective Jonathan Herring wrote in the probable cause affidavit that after investigating digital evidence on the phones he was able to determine there was another potential victim.

While searching one of Robinson's phones the detective said he located naked photos of another minor.

After contacting the minor's parent police were able to confirm the teenager was in the process of joining the Marine Corps. The minor's parent said she and the minor's guardian had actually gone to the recruiting center previously, but were told they couldn't go inside.

The juvenile told the guardian she and Robinson had engaged in sexual contact. The juvenile told police she and Robinson met over Snapchat and that he sent her the friend request.

On one occasion Robinson allegedly picked up the victim so the pair could engage in physical training to prepare her for the Marines. On two other occasions Robinson allegedly picked up the victim and they engaged in sexual conduct at the Marine office.

The victim's guardian told police she thinks Robinson was using his position as a Marine recruiter to prey on girls. She said she was under the impression he was picking up the minor to help her get into physical shape for the military and to help tutor her in math.

According to evidence police said they found in the case, there are messages between Robinson and the victim in which the victim tells him they are in high school.

Police said Robinson was using an application on his phone that enabled him to screenshoot and save photos from Snapchat without the other party knowing it.

In the initial case against Robinson, involving another victim, Jeffersonville Police said in the probable cause affidavit they were called to a hotel on Aug. 16 where they found Robinson and a minor engaging in sexual activity.

Officers said at first they had determined it was consensual, but were tipped off that Robinson might be a USMC recruiter. Evidence showed that it was likely Robinson was using his position as a Marine recruiter to groom this juvenile as well.

According to court documents, Robinson was released today on bond. He's ordered not to have contact with victims or anyone else under the age of 18.

Robinson's recruiting privileges have been revoked and he is no longer permitted to be at the recruiting office.

