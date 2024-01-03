Former Clay City teacher sentenced in inappropriate images case

Jan. 2—A former Clay City High School special education teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sending inappropriate pictures of herself to a male student.

Danielle Nikki Pate, 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday to dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a level 6 felony, during a change of plea and sentencing hearing in Clay Circuit Court.

Judge Joseph Trout sentenced Pate to 730 days in the Indiana Department of Correction, with all suspended except for 365 days.

Pate will serve 60 days of the executed portion of her sentence in the Clay County Justice Center, with another 305 days of in-home detention through Clay County Community Corrections.

She received credit for one day already served and one good time credit day, for a total of two days. She will continue to earn good time credit while serving the remaining executed portion of her sentence, according to the court order.

She will be on formal probation for 365 days.

Clay Community Schools Superintendent Tim Rayle confirmed that Pate is no longer affiliated with the school district.

In April, school officials said Pate had been placed on administrative leave.