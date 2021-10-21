Former Clay County deputy indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a jail inmate

A Clay County grand jury has indicted a former sheriff’s deputy for allegedly sexually assault a jail inmate, according to court records.

Darreon D. Black, 29, of Kansas City, faces a felony charge of sexual conduct with an inmate. The grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday.

Black pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing Thursday. Bond was set at $5,000.

In May 2020, the sheriff’s office announced that Black had been fired amid a criminal investigation. The termination was made while Black was on a probationary period as a corrections officer. The sheriff’s office announced on its Twitter account the deputy had been terminated.

An investigation was launched after the inmate made the allegation and identified the deputy on April 25, 2020. The sheriff’s office did not release any details about the assault.

Relatives of the inmate had previously told The Star they were concerned about his physical well-being and had retained an attorney.

Black is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 6.