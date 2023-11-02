Former Clay County firefighter arrested after series of ‘concerning incidents’

A former Clay County firefighter was taken into custody on Thursday following a series of concerning events that took place at the county jail and a fire station.

The sheriff’s office said that just after 5 a.m., Zach Thomas Coon II, 36, walked up to the entrance of the Clay County Jail. He was shirtless and wearing a tactical bulletproof vest. Coon began banging on the locked glass door of the jail lobby.

Coon left the jail in a white GMC truck. A be on the lookout was issued for his erratic behavior.

The sheriff’s department then received a 9-1-1 call from Clay County Fire Rescue Station #24 saying that Coon was in the parking lot. Concern was for the safety of CCFR personnel. Deputies said that the suspect had previous encounters at the station.

When deputies responded they found Coon driving at high speeds. He attempted to ram a deputy’s vehicle.

CCSO said that Coon then arrived back at the fire station, still driving recklessly, where he was immediately met by deputies and was placed under arrest.

During a search of his truck, bow and arrows, knives, and ammunition were found.

Coon was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer wearing a bulletproof vest while committing certain offenses, and reckless driving.

CCSO said Zach Coon was charged with several crimes, including wearing a bulletproof vest while committing certain offenses.

Former firefighter Zack Coon bangs on the entrance to Clay County Jail.

