Former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels appears in court, trial date set

A former Clay County sheriff is closer to trial.

On Thursday morning, Darryl Daniels stood before a judge for his final hearing before trial.

A judge said jury selection will begin Sept.12. Opening statements are expected to begin the following day.

Daniels is accused of evidence tampering and making false reports to law enforcement authorities. He’s charged with two third-degree felonies and five first-degree misdemeanors. Daniels could be sentenced to up to 15 years of incarceration.

On a count of tampering with physical evidence, authorities said Daniels altered or destroyed a cellphone or stored data on a cellphone “knowing that a criminal trial ... was pending,” according to the documents.

On the three counts of false reports to law enforcement, Daniels gave false information to a deputy “by falsely stating that he had attempted to obtain an injunction or by falsely stating that he had ended his relationship with Cierra Smith but Ms. Smith continued to follow him.”

