Former Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde begins jail sentence
Terran Orbital is suing its former CTO, Austin Williams, a little over a month after he and other shareholders publicly called for a change in company leadership. Williams was a co-founder of satellite design and manufacturing company Tyvak Nano Satellite Systems, which was acquired by Terran Orbital in 2014, and has since become core to the business. Terran Orbital’s complaint filed on November 13 alleges that Williams did not provide proper advance notice of termination per his employment agreement.
Last week, the Ukrainian government fired two of its top cybersecurity officials, who are accused of embezzlement. Ukraine’s senior cabinet official Taras Melnychuk announced the firings in a public post on Telegram last week. The two officials are Yurii Shchyhol, head of Ukraine’s State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, or SSSCIP, and his deputy Victor Zhora, who had become a staple at international conferences as the public face of Ukraine’s cybersecurity defenders.
In a Monday appeals court filing, lawyers for former President Donald Trump argue that hundreds of recent threats made against Judge Arthur Engoron and his law clerk do not justify keeping a gag order in place in the New York financial fraud trial of Trump, his adult sons and their family business.
Each Monday, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years.
A pack of what appear to be stray dogs has been hounding a Houston-area car dealership and causing as much as $350,000 worth of damage.
Many Switch games are also on sale.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the biggest games that took place during college football rivalry week including Michigan’s win over Ohio State and Alabama’s last-second heroics over Auburn.
Teamer won't play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mississippi State is expected to hire Lebby to be its next football coach.
Ohio State fans will be furious if Ryan Day loses a third straight game to Michigan, and emotion will trump all reason.
Saviu Ventures, a VC firm targeting startups in Francophone Africa, has made an initial close of €12 million for its second fund with the backing of private investors, including French and Kenyan family offices. The VC firm aims to close the fund at between €30 million and €50 million to primarily invest in startups within Francophone Africa. Founded by Benoit Delestre and Samuel Touboul, Saviu Ventures has been active in the Francophone Africa startup ecosystem since 2018, when it began deploying its first €10 million fund.
A 1973 Volvo 1800ES wagon, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Looking for some stellar Black Friday deals from Walmart? Save up to 70% on Michelin tires, a popular auto vac and more right here!
No. 7 Tennessee has dropped two straight games in Hawaii.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
After a Colorado judge rules that former President Donald Trump “acted with the specific intent to incite political violence” on Jan 6, 2021, but allowed his name to remain on state ballots in the 2024 election, lawyers for the former president, and the group who sued to keep him off ballots, file separate appeals.
“They bought him and rented him for a year, and now they love him.”
Here’s what we know about what information is still undisclosed and what’s come out in the last few years.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde pick college football rivalry week’s biggest matchups against the spread on today’s episode of Race for the Case.
In the dynamic landscape of African international trade, a prevalent challenge looms large: A mere 30% of trade volumes find financial intermediaries in banks. The opportunity to reshape African trade becomes apparent when considering the annual value of international trade volumes — a staggering $1.2 trillion. One of them is FrontEdge, a Lagos-based fintech that has recently raised $10 million in debt and equity seed round (the former contributing over 70%) to enable the growth of African cross-border trade.