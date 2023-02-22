Former Clay deputy pleads guilty to sex assault of a child

Former Clay County Deputy, Paul Mauricio, has pleaded guilty to sex assault of a child.

In 2022, a 12-year-old girl came forward with allegations of ongoing sexual abuse from Mauricio.

Mauricio was sentenced to 25 years in prison for pleading guilty to four counts of sexual assault of a child.

He will also get lifetime probation when he gets out of prison and has to register as sexual offender.

Action News Jax will provide more information throughout the day.

