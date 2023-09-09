Former Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill could be getting out of federal prison early

A former Clayton County sheriff convicted of violating the civil rights of detainees under his care could be released from prison earlier than expected.

Former Sheriff Victor Hill reported to FCI Forrest City Lowe in Forest City, Arkansas on May 15 to begin his 18-month prison sentence.

FCI Forrest City Low is “a low-security facility with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp,” according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, the 58-year-old Hill is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2024.

That would be a little over three months short of the full 18-month sentence.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details on what could have led to Hill’s sentence being shortened.

A federal jury convicted Hill in October of violating the civil rights of six detainees at the Clayton County Jail. The government said Hill disregarded the detainees’ constitutional rights by putting them in restraint chairs for hours as punishment.

Hill’s attorney Drew Finley maintained that the former sheriff is innocent and filed an appeal in March after Hill was sentenced.

On the day he surrendered to prison, Hill posted a video of himself dressed in cargo shorts and a tiger vacation shirt boarding a private jet.

