Former Cleveland County deputy charged with wife's murder

Sep. 6—The Cleveland County deputy arrested in connection to the death of Deputy Jordan Cannon was denied bond in Canadian County.

Police have accused former Vaughn Cannon of fatally shooting Jordan a week ago during a domestic altercation.

Jordan's teenage son was home at the time of the shooting, and court documents stated the teenager called the police after he heard gunshots inside the house and Cannon screaming.

Jordan was found inside the bedroom, deceased from several gunshot wounds. Officers located several firearms inside the residence, the affidavit said.

Police interviewed the teenager, who disclosed going to bed around midnight because his mother and Cannon weren't home.

The teenager then "recalled being woke up to approximately five gunshots and Vaughn screaming from their bedroom," the police alleged.

The teenager went outside and called the police, and Cannon remained inside the residence until the police arrived. The affidavit stated Cannon told police he didn't remember the "entire incident."

"Vaughn recalled being in their bedroom with his wife, who was sitting on the side of the bed," the affidavit said. "Vaughn remembered hearing gunshots and called his uncle."

Cannon's uncle told him to surrender to the police. Police alleged Cannon told his uncle he "f--- up."

Cannon was formally charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in Canadian County District Court. A new court date has not been scheduled at this time.