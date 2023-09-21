Former Cleveland County prosecutor says it could be no one other than Sanchez, put to death for 'heinous' crime

Sep. 21—Editor's Note: The following story has details from a crime scene that may be too intense for some readers.

Since Oklahoma resumed executions less than two years ago, no one from Cleveland County had been executed. That was until Thursday morning, when Anthony Sanchez was put to death for the rape, kidnap and murder of Oklahoma University ballerina Juli Busken.

Sanchez has maintained his innocence. He was sentenced to death in 2006.

On a cold December morning in 1996, Busken was found with part of her body submerged in Lake Stanley Draper, slightly frozen, former Cleveland County District Attorney Tim Kuykendall told The Transcript.

This wasn't Kuykendall's first death penalty case when Sanchez was convicted. However, he said this case was unique. Not because of the crime but the passage of time between the murder, charges filed, and Sanchez being identified as the suspect.

The Cleveland County District Attorney's Office filed charges for the rape and murder in 2000, despite not knowing who did it. This wasn't a common practice, but in 2000, the statute of limitations for rape was five years. Prosecutors were rushing against a ticking clock and knew they had to move quickly if Busken's family wanted justice.

"That was only the third or fourth time that had ever been tried in the country anywhere," Kuykendall said. "But we did, and the reason we did that is the statute of limitations was about to run out on some of the charges like rape, and we didn't want to lose that. So we filed the charge, not knowing the name of the person."

Kuykendall said Sanchez was convicted of burglary in Cleveland County. Since it was a felony, he had to submit his DNA to the state database. Unfortunately, his DNA was never entered into the state database until years later.

Four years later, Sanchez was charged with Busken's murder and sexual assault after his DNA profile was put into the database. Kuykendall said Sanchez's DNA profile was a match to semen found on Busken's leotard.

Kuykendall said the case had a lot of different types of evidence, including a diary entry written by Sanchez's girlfriend at the time. Kuykendall said Sanchez and his girlfriend went to the mall and bought a particular type of shoe two weeks before the murder. That shoe print was left on the scene.

However, more evidence was needed for charges to be filed.

"But when you piece it all together, and you also add the DNA, there is just no doubt that he's the one that raped, sodomized, kidnapped and killed Juli Busken," Kuykendall said.

In an exclusive interview, Sanchez told the McAlester News-Capital that he didn't commit the crimes.

"I'm innocent, I didn't kill nobody," Sanchez said in his final statement.

He also said his lawyers were the worst in Oklahoma and felt sorry for anyone who received them for representation.

However, Kuykendall said there's zero chance that Sanchez is innocent.

"The DNA profile came back that the chances of it being another person of Southwest Hispanic origins is one and 94 quadrillion ... and the chances of it being someone else was 194 quadrillion.," he said.

Kuykendall said it's been 27 years since the murder. He said Sanchez still hasn't taken responsibility for the crime, and he continued to blame others for his being on death row.

"There's one person that's caused him to be on death row right now, and that is Anthony Sanchez," Kuykendall said. "Anthony Sanchez is the one who abducted her. Anthony Sanchez is the one that raped her. Anthony Sanchez was the one that kidnapped her."

Kuykendall said it wasn't the fact that Sanchez murdered Busken that landed him on death row. He said not all murders end up being death penalty cases. However, the case "was especially heinous, atrocious and cruel," Kuykendall said.

"The fact that he raped her and sodomized her. He shot her in the back of the head and tied her up. He threw her in the water ... she was halfway frozen because it was a very, very cold day. Just all of those things together," he said.

Kuykendall said another factor in seeking the death penalty was that Sanchez would likely re-offend based on previous relationships. Kuykendall said one of Sanchez's ex-girlfriends had been assaulted and tied up with shoestrings, just like Busken.

The execution started at 10:08 a.m., and Sanchez was pronounced dead at 10:19 a.m. Busken's family wasn't in attendance. However, Sanchez had his aunt there. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections stated she was a last-minute addition.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond called the execution "justice" in a press release.

"Justice was served today for Juli Busken nearly 27 years after her life tragically was taken," Drummond said. "My hope is that today can bring some measure of peace to her family and friends."