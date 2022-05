The Daily Beast

CBSFormer President Donald Trump essentially called Kellyanne Conway a liar last week for writing that she told him he lost the 2020 election. But Conway isn’t hitting back.Instead, during an appearance on CBS Mornings on Tuesday, Trump’s onetime senior adviser praised him as a champion of women and a “girlboss.”Conway was pressed by host Tony Dokoupil on a passage in her memoir, Here’s The Deal, in which she said she told Trump he came up short in the election. Trump pushed back on that claim o