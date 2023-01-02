Former CMPD leader calls for reflection as 2023 starts off with deadly shootings

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began two homicide investigations and a death investigation of a child on the first day of the new year.

There were 111 homicides in Charlotte during 2022, according to Channel 9.

PAST COVERAGE:

The first tragedy happened just after midnight on Jan. 1 on Moretz Avenue, which is near North Graham Street.

Family members said a 5-year-old girl died from a gunshot.

There are not many details, but police are not looking for any suspects in the death investigation.

CMPD started investigating its first homicide a few hours later near Hidden Valley.

Someone was killed in a neighborhood off Blackhawk Road.

Homicide detectives were then called to a parking lot at about 1 p.m. near the VA off West Tyvola Road where someone was shot and killed.

“It’s very sad that we’ve already started off with homicides,” said Vicki Foster, former CMPD assistant chief. “It’s not looking good for the rest of the year.”

The community should reflect and find resolutions to stop violent crime in Charlotte, she said.

“You have to sit down and say, ‘What are we not doing? What can we do better?’” Foster said.

Illegal guns are accessible in different ways, which is a major problem, Foster said.

“You know people can get them now thru the mail,” she said. “So we have to look at, if we’re working with our Postal Service. We have to look at where are they actually coming from.”

Conflict resolution must be taught at an early age, she said.

“We have to look at where we can bring conflict resolution into the schools, and we have to look at our role in that,” Foster said.

No arrests have been made in these three cases.

VIDEO: CMPD investigating fatal shooting inside hotel in southwest Charlotte