Former CMS teacher accused of sex crimes with student, records show

A former high school teacher has been charged with indecent liberties and sexual activity with a student, Channel 9 has confirmed.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Maria Amanda Heyliger was an English teacher at Rocky River High School. CMS records show she was hired in 2019 as a substitute teacher and promoted later that year to a teacher at Ridge Road Middle School.

The records show that Heyliger resigned in 2021 after teaching at Mint Hill Middle School, but was rehired in January 2022 to teach at Rocky River High School.

Heyliger resigned from her position at Rocky River on July 28.

A CMS spokesperson confirmed they have been made aware of the allegations against her. The spokesperson also said the parent of the student involved is aware.

Jail records show that Heyliger, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student and two counts of sexual activity with a student.

Channel 9 is working to learn what incidents the charges stem from.

