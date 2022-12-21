Former CMS teacher arrested again, this time for federal child pornography charges

For a second time this year a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg middle school teacher has been arrested, this time for federal charges relating to child pornography, authorities said.

Adrian Wayne Taylor, 48, who was taken into custody Monday, worked in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools from 2005 until he was fired in June.

He is charged with two counts of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to a federal indictment in the Western District of North Carolina. Files containing additional information on the case are sealed.

Taylor appeared in court Monday and remains in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. His next court hearing is Thursday, Department of Justice spokeswoman Lia Bantavani said.

The maximum penalty for the transportation charges and for the possession charge is 20 years in prison per charge, Bantavani said.

Taylor, a Matthews resident, was a journalism and debate teacher at Community House Middle School before his termination, the Charlotte Observer previously reported.

In February, Taylor was arrested and charged with three felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

His offenses started Nov. 2 of 2021, according to a Mecklenburg County magistrate’s order.

The order says Taylor used a BitTorrent file-sharing program to distribute a “visual representation” of a girl between the ages of 7 and 10 years old “engaged in sexual activity.”

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and FBI investigation into Taylor’s crimes against children began on Nov. 24, 2021, according to previous CMPD news releases.

A CMS spokesperson previously told the Observer that the district was unaware of his crimes until his initial February arrest. He was placed on suspension with pay until his dismissal June 8.