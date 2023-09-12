Former CNA accused of stealing, selling dementia patient’s jewelry appears in court

The case against a now-former certified nursing assistant accused of prying open the hands of a dementia patient who was in her care to steal her rings and sell them at a local pawn shop will head to Common Pleas Court.

Christina Ankney is accused of stealing rings from a patient at the Redstone Highlands Living Facility in Murrysville.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek was the only reporter at the hearing and questioned Ankney as she was escorted into the courtroom. He’ll have more on that, and other similar charges Ankney faces tonight on Channel 11 News at 6.

